Seahawks can hit landmark the first time since 2019 season vs. Vikings

The Seattle Seahawks have only had one truly poor season since 2012, finishing 7-10 in 2021. That campaign led to the trade of quarterback Russell Wilson after the season and eventually saw Pete Carroll depart the franchise in 2023.

However, the last time the Seahawks were truly potential Super Bowl contenders was in the 2019 (11-5 record) and 2020 (12-4) seasons.

Seattle can move to 9-3 with a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and that would give them their best win percentage 13 weeks into the season since 2019. The Seahawks started 10-2 that season, but lost three of their last four games — a piece of history the 2025 team is sure to want to avoid.

Still, that team reached the Divisional Round of the playoffs and narrowly fell to their old postseason rival Green Bay Packers, 28-23. The following year, in 2020, the Seahawks began 8-4 but won four straight to conclude the regular season.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) meets with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following their NFC divisional round playoff football game on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 28-23. | William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W, Appleton Post-Crescent via Imagn Content

That 2020 squad, despite having momentum on its side, had its season ended in the Wild Card following a 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. With the Rams looking like the best team in the league currently, Seattle and Los Angeles could be on another collision course.

The Seahawks' transformation from Mike Macdonald's first year as head coach to his second has been nothing short of incredible. Injuries have been rampant throughout the season, but the entire roster is preaching about the "next man up mentality." They've proved it as well, with backups flourishing when given opportunities.

Seattle's defense during the 2019 and 2020 seasons was nowhere near as impactful as Macdonald's current unit. Russell Wilson and the offense carried those squads, but even then, they weren't as explosive as the current Sam Darnold-Jaxon-Smith-Njigba connection.

All indicators point to this being the best Seahawks team in at least six years. The Rams will be their biggest hurdle, but Seattle has a real chance to make a run.

Minnesota will be limited offensively in Week 13, and while it could be a trap game, the Seahawks should leave Lumen Field with another victory.

