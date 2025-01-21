Seahawks 2024 Season Awards: Starting RT Wins Comeback Player of the Year
It’s been just over two weeks since the Seattle Seahawks concluded their 2024 season. Even though it missed the playoffs, Seattle had multiple players worthy of recognition on a franchise level.
The Seahawks had just one Pro Bowler (cornerback Devon Witherspoon) and were absent from the Associated Press All-Pro teams despite a few players being worthy of recognition.
Our writing staff voted on season awards for the Seahawks on a team level via a ranked-choice system. A first-place vote is worth 10 points, a second-place vote is worth five points and a third-place vote is worth three points.
The awards mirror that of the NFL’s leaguewide awards, with the addition of a Most Improved Player honor. The other awards are: Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.
Second on the list of awards is the Seahawks’ Comeback Player of the Year for the 2024 season. On the final voting tally, the number listed before a player’s name is their total points received and the number in parenthesis is the first-place votes received, if any.
Seahawks Comeback Player of the Year: RT Abraham Lucas
Final voting: 1. 50, Lucas (5); 2. 20, Nwosu
Lucas is the first unanimous winner of the seven different season awards, and it makes sense given his ability to return from a devastating knee injury that held him out of game action for nearly an entire calendar year.
After playing in just six games last season, Lucas underwent offseason knee surgery and missed the first nine games of the 2024 campaign. Once he returned, Lucas was on a pitch count for just one game before playing 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps from Weeks 12–17.
It was a much-needed stabilizer for Seattle, which cycled through three different starters at right tackle before Lucas returned. The Seahawks rested Lucas in Week 18 once they were eliminated from playoff contention.
Lucas allowed pressure on 7.4 percent of his pass-blocking snaps, which was a better rate than rookie Michael Jerrell (9.8 percent) and Stone Forsythe (11.7 percent) — both of whom played at least 150 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle this season for Seattle.
That didn’t quite match his allowed pressure rate (4.4 percent) from his rookie season in 2022, but Lucas was still a relatively stable option on the right side of the line. It also makes sense that Lucas would need time to shake off some rust, as he only had three weeks of practice before suiting back up on Sundays.
“He’s got the right demeanor. On the sideline, it was noticeable, his intent and mindset,” now-fired Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said after Lucas’ season debut in Week 11, which spoke to his resilience coming back from injury. “He’s a very intense guy, loves playing. It was great to have him back. I was actually really impressed with his ability to sustain on that last [11-play] drive. I know that was hard, and just when you get into longer drives like that, if you're not in game shape yet, it’s certainly tough. It speaks a little bit to his demeanor and the type of mindset that he does have.”
Barring any new injuries or a re-aggravation of his knee, Lucas will enter the 2025 season as the incumbent starter at right tackle. It will be the final year of his rookie deal.
Seventh-year veteran edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu also received votes but didn’t earn a first-place nod. Nwosu has dealt with numerous injuries over the past two seasons, playing in just 12 of Seattle’s last 34 games.
He played in six games last season before suffering a torn pec and had both a torn quad and an MCL sprain that forced him to appear in just six games again in 2024. Nwosu totaled 14 tackles, one sack and a pass deflection in his appearances this season.
