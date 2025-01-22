Seahawks 2024 Season Awards: Surprise TE Wins Offensive Rookie of the Year
It’s been just over two weeks since the Seattle Seahawks concluded their 2024 season. Even though it missed the playoffs, Seattle had multiple players worthy of recognition on a franchise level.
The Seahawks had just one Pro Bowler (cornerback Devon Witherspoon) and were absent from the Associated Press All-Pro teams despite a few players being worthy of recognition.
Our writing staff voted on season awards for the Seahawks on a team level via a ranked-choice system. A first-place vote is worth 10 points, a second-place vote is worth five points and a third-place vote is worth three points.
The awards mirror that of the NFL’s leaguewide awards, with the addition of a Most Improved Player honor. The other awards are: Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.
Fourth on the list of awards is the Seahawks’ Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2024 season. On the final voting tally, the number listed before a player’s name is their total points received and the number in parenthesis is the first-place votes received, if any.
Seahawks Offensive Rookie of the Year: TE AJ Barner
Final voting: 1. 50, TE AJ Barner (5); 2. 25, G Sataoa Laumea; 3. 15, T Michael Jerrell
Barner was one of the surprises of the season for the Seahawks, and he being named Offensive Rookie of the Year made it a sweep of the rookie awards for Seattle’s two fourth-round picks.
Linebacker Tyrice Knight was the team’s third pick in the 2024 draft and Barner was fourth — both of whom were expected to be firmly entrenched in backup roles in their first seasons. Barner was technically a backup, but he played the second-most snaps of any Seattle tight end.
Even though the Seahawks signed run-blocking tight end Pharaoh Brown in the offseason, Barner was the dedicated blocker in the position group with 242 snaps as a run-blocker. Brown was second in the group with 154 run-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
But Barner was also a productive receiver. Barner was second on the team with four touchdown receptions, totaling 30 catches (38 targets) for 245 yards on the season. That’s far from elite numbers, but he was the second receiving tight end behind Noah Fant (48 catches, 500 yards, 1 touchdown.
Former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb also heavily utilized the Seahawks’ running backs as pass-catchers, with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet combining for 88 catches, 639 yards and two touchdowns.
Barner became a key contributor to the offense, and his receiving production ranked fourth among all rookie tight ends. All three players ahead of him were drafted at least 14 picks earlier.
The only other contenders for offensive rookie of the year were sixth-round guard Sataoa Laumea and tackle Michael Jerrell, who was drafted 28 picks later.
Laumea started the final six games of the season at right guard for the Seahawks after Anthony Bradford was placed on injured reserve. He got the nod over third-round rookie Christian Haynes, who was platooned alongside Bradford at different points in the season.
Laumea played 100 percent of Seattle’s offensive snaps in the games he started. Though still a raw talent, Laumea was the best option the Seahawks had on their roster and played well enough to maintain the role. In pass protection, Laumea surrendered 23 pressures in 219 snaps (10.5 percent pressure rate allowed), per PFF.
Jerrell was one of three backups to start at right tackle for Seattle this season while it awaited the return of starter Abraham Lucas. He made three starts and, like Laumea, performed well for a late-round rookie. Jerrell gave up 15 pressures in 153 pass-blocking snaps (9.8 percent pressure rate allowed).
It’s uncertain if Laumea and Jerrell will be long-term options for the Seahawks, but Barner solidified himself as a key piece moving forward. He may have even played well enough to be the team’s top tight end in 2025.
