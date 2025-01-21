Seahawks OC Candidate Interviews With AFC Team
No NFL coaching search is without competition, and the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator search is no exception.
Minnesota Vikings assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski, who has already interviewed twice with the Seahawks, reportedly interviewed with the New England Patriots for their offensive coordinator opening on Monday, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Breer added Udinski is "a finalist" for the Seahawks job.
Udinski, 28, is quickly making a name for himself in the NFL coaching ranks. This season, he helped Sam Darnold to by far the best season of his career, as the journeyman completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to only 12 interceptions.
Despite a rough end to the season, Darnold will likely receive a nice payday this offseason and those who helped him along the way could see their careers reach new heights as well.
This season was Udinski's first as the Vikings' assistant offensive coordinator, but his accomplishments go back much further.
In 2023, Udinski helped the Vikings navigate a challenging season, in which they started four different quarterbacks but still finished fifth in passing offense. He also served as a coaching assistant with the Carolina Panthers from 2020-21.
Udinski isn't the only finalist for the Seahawks' offensive coordinator job. New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has already had his second interview as well, while Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley will have his on Tuesday. All three coaches bring a lot to the table, and could all succeed in the Emerald City.
Other candidates to interview for the Patriots job include former Chicago Bears interim coach Thomas Brown and Los Angeles Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady.
Considering the Patriots have a young franchise quarterback in 2024 No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, it's no surprise to see them meeting with quarterback gurus for their opening.
