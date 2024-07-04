Seahawks Analysis: 10 Most Explosive Players in Franchise History
Since their inception as an NFL franchise, the Seattle Seahawks have had no shortage of explosive playmakers on offense and special teams.
In commemoration of the Independence Day holiday, which players provided the most fireworks while donning a Seahawks uniform?
1. Steve Largent
Athletically, as the man would attest himself, Largent wasn't even close to one of the most explosive players to wear a Seahawks uniform in terms of speed or quickness. But the all-time great torched defenses throughout his career with elite route running and underrated burst, scoring 16 touchdowns of 40 or more yards in the regular season and playoffs. Even more notably, he found the end zone 50 times in the regular season on scoring tosses exceeding 20 yards, making him the most dangerous big play threat in franchise history despite not being a 4.3 40-yard dash burner.
2. Daryl Turner
While Turner's career unfortunately didn't seem to last much longer than one of his vintage deep ball touchdowns due to off-field issues, few players in NFL history dominated as dangerous big play maestros more than he did during four seasons with the Seahawks. Scoring 36 touchdowns in that brief span, 14 of those scores went for at least 30 yards, including eight of them for 40-plus yards. Earning the nickname "Burner" Turner, he averaged 18.5 yards per reception in his career, easily the highest mark for any Seahawk with 100 or more catches during their time with the team.
3. Tyler Lockett
Arguably the best all-around explosive playmaker in Seahawks history, Lockett has made his mark in the NFL both as a standout receiver and kick/punt returner. While he had to wait his turn to become a focal point offensively, he earned All-Pro honors as a rookie returning a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns during his rookie season in 2015 and added another touchdown on special teams in 2016. He eventually stopped returning kicks as he took on a bigger role on offense, but in eight NFL seasons, he has amassed 26 touchdown receptions of 30 or more yards in the regular season with 15 of those netting 40-plus yards.
4. Shaun Alexander
Known as a glider more than a speed merchant as he racked up five straight seasons with 1,100 rushing yards from 2001 to 2005, Alexander surprised defenders with his burst at 220-plus pounds, often leaving them grasping for air or bouncing off of him with failed arm tackles before taking off to daylight. The former MVP scored eight touchdowns - including seven of the rushing variety - that went 40 or more yards during his time with the Seahawks. What set him apart, however, was his 74 combined rushes and receptions of 20-plus yards, showing his consistency producing explosive plays over the course of his illustrious career.
5. Russell Wilson
One of the most dynamic dual threat quarterbacks in NFL history, Wilson ripped off 35 runs of 20 or more yards - including a trio of touchdowns - in 10 seasons with the Seahawks, giving opponents fits both on read options and extended pass plays where he tucked and ran. Most notably, he earned a reputation as an assassin throwing the deep ball, launching 58 touchdown passes of 30 or more yards through the air and eclipsing eight yards per attempt four times during that span.
6. Joey Galloway
A first-round pick out of Ohio State, Galloway only played five seasons for the Seahawks, but few players struck fear in opponents more than he did. One of the most dangerous returners in the sport, he took four punts back to the house for six points in those five seasons, providing instant offense on special teams on numerous occasions. On offense, even with lackluster quarterback play for much of his time in Seattle, he scored 12 receiving touchdowns of 40-plus yards and even added an 86-yard rushing touchdown for good measure.
7. Chris Warren
Coming out of Ferrum College, Warren began his career with the Seahawks primarily as a special teams player, but made an impact with a punt return for a touchdown as a rookie. He eventually took over as Seattle's starting running back and brought the juice as a runner and receiver, scoring nine rushing touchdowns of 30 or more yards and tacking on a pair of 20-20-plus yard touchdown receptions.
8. Darrell Jackson
A key cog in Seattle's explosive offenses from the mid-2000's, Jackson lit up opposing secondaries as a deep ball threat in Mike Holmgren's offense, scoring 13 receiving touchdowns of 40 or more yards. He also came through with big plays in the playoffs, scoring a trio of touchdowns of 20 or more yards in postseason games.
9. Marshawn Lynch
While "Beast Mode" became a superstar because of his bruising, physical running style, he also provided plenty of sparks as a home run threat out of the backfield. During his time in Seattle, he produced eight touchdown runs of 20-plus yards, but his greatest heroics came in the postseason, including the famous 67-yard "Beast Quake" run to put away the Saints in the 2010 Wild Card round and a 40-40-yard score against the 49ers in the 2013 NFC Championship game.Game. in total, he found the end zone five times on 20-plus yard runs.
10. Leon Washington
Primarily a special teamer, Washington had one 48-yard run on offense as a Seahawk. But oncoming tacklers were frequently left empty-empty-handed when they tried to corral him on kick and punt returns, as he scored four special teams touchdowns in three seasons with the franchise. He averaged 26.2 yards per kick return, the highest mark in team history, and also ranks third in punt return yardage.