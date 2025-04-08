Seahawks hosting TE with Hall of Fame lineage
The Seattle Seahawks are focusing on tight ends this offseason. Veteran starter Noah Fant is in the final year of his contract and has underperformed as a receiving threat. The team signed Eric Saubert in free agency as well to replace Pharaoh Brown, who left in free agency.
Now, on the heels of his visit with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Seahawks are set to host former LSU tight end Mason Taylor for a visit — the son of Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor, who played 15 NFL seasons from 1997 to 2011.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Taylor is also set to visit the Cleveland Brown and Miami Dolphins, where his father played for 13 seasons.
Taylor (6-5, 251 pounds) finished his three-year career at LSU with 129 catches for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns. The 2024 season was by far his best, posting 55 receptions for 546 and two touchdowns in 12 games. His career numbers made Taylor the most productive tight end in program history.
Taylor was also heralded as a quality run-blocker, making him a quality do-it-all prospect Seattle may want to take a chance on. If the Seahawks did select Taylor, he would be the second tight end drafted by Seattle in as many seasons. The Seahawks picked up AJ Barner in the fourth round last season, and he impressed as a rookie.
Fant may be gone after this season, as Seattle seems to be trying to build a versatile tight end room with players that can catch and block. To this point, Fant has mainly been a receiver in the Seahawks' offense.
A visit is far from a sure thing that Seattle plans to draft him, but it's surprising to see the Seahawks so focused on retooling that room before 2025. Taylor, however, has a lot of potential at the NFL level with a diverse skill set.
