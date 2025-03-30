Should Seahawks move on from expensive veteran tight end?
Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant is tied for the team's longest-tenured player on offense, alongside 2022 draft picks Charles Cross, Kenneth Walker III, Abraham Lucas and Dareke Young. With quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf gone, even the team's younger stars are becoming the senior members of the roster.
Fant originally landed in Seattle via the Russell Wilson trade and signed a two-year, $21 million deal with the Seahawks ahead of the 2024 season. He was an unrestricted free agent last offseason before entering a new pact with the franchise.
While maintaining a starting role since his arrival, Fant's contract hasn't matched his production since joining the Seahawks. This season, Fant's $13.41 million cap hit is the second-most by any player on Seattle's roster. His two-year deal currently ranks 11th among all tight ends ($10.5 million annual per-year value), per Over The Cap.
Fant ranks 21st in tight end receiving yards (1,400) over the last three seasons since the trade. Last season was his best as a Seahawk, however, posting 48 catches (64 targets) for 500 yards and a touchdown. He never logged under 560 yards receiving in any of his three seasons with the Denver Broncos.
The former No. 20 overall pick out of Iowa has improved as a blocker in his Seattle tenure, but not enough to where he's been counted on to be a true difference-maker in that area. The team drafted AJ Barner in the fourth round last season to help in that area and also signed Pharaoh Brown, who has since left for the Miami Dolphins. Seattle signed Eric Saubert — another primary blocking tight end — away from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason to replace Brown.
It's clear the Seahawks don't trust Fant to catch the ball and block at an elite level. While he's an average starter, it's hard to see him outpacing pass-catchers Cooper Kupp or Jaxon Smith-Njigba while costing significantly more money against the cap. Barner (30 catches, 245 yards, 4 TDs) could eat further into Fant's production in 2025, possibly even supplanting him as the team's starter. The Michigan rookie was significantly more effective in the red zone last season.
The Seahawks have a unique situation with Fant's contract. Regardless of the designation, the team would have to absorb a $4.5 million dead cap hit if Fant was released or traded, but they would save $8.9 million, according to OTC. Seattle doesn't need the money — currently sitting at just under $32 million in effective cap space — but a trade could make sense.
At this point, releasing Fant wouldn't do Seattle any good. They already have enough money to sign any remaining free agents they want to, and it would decrease the team's tight end depth. But a trade package before the draft that included Fant and brought more picks could be of interest to the Seahawks.
While that's an option, it seems unlikely unless it was a multi-player trade. Seattle is more likely to let Fant play this season, then either part ways with him in 2026 or re-sign him to a much more reasonable deal. Barner's sophomore season production could alter that plan.
Fant will be with the Seahawks in 2025, but his most recent contract may give the team more pause when dishing out contracts to future tight ends.
