Seahawks K Jason Myers Quietly Compiling Prolific Season
Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers has quietly been having one of the better seasons in team history.
Myers tied the franchise record for 50-plus-yard field goals (6) in Seattle’s Week 16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings for the second time in three years.
Then, in the lowest-scoring NFL game of the season on Thursday vs. Chicago, Myers broke that record with a pair of kicks — bringing the new team record to eight.
“I was just rewatching Jason’s, both of his kicks, this morning. The rain was coming down a little bit heavier than it felt like,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Friday. “That’s a tough kick and there’s some wind up there. The operation needs to be right, field goal protection was good, so that was critical. We talked about how the game was a field position game.”
The previous record of six was previously set by Steven Hauschka in 2015. Myers tied it in 2022.
Nearly completing his sixth season with the Seahawks, Myers has been perfect this season from 20–39 yards (10 for 10), nearly perfect from 40–49 yards (7 for 8) and solid from at or beyond 50 yards (8 for 11).
Myers’ eight makes from deep rank sixth in the league this season and he’s converted 86.2 percent of his total kicks. He’s missed just four times, and one of those came on a 60-yard attempt against Minnesota.
That kick, had it gone through, would’ve been one yard short of his career-high. His longest this season is 59 yards, which he made during Seattle’s Week 7 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Myers will play his 100th game as a Seahawk in Week 18 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Currently, he sits third all-time in franchise history in career field goal percentage (86.3 percent in 183 attempts) among kickers with at least 50 attempts.
Only Hauschka (88.8 percent) and Olindo Mare (88 percent) were more efficient.
But Myers has been a deadeye from beyond 50 yards. He has 25 makes from 50 or more yards in his Seahawks career, and Hauschka is second with 15 conversions from that area. Nobody has done it better in Seattle history when needing a long kick through the uprights.
Myers needs 17 more field goals to tie the all-time team record for kicks made. His 158 conversions are behind Hauschka (175) and Norm Johnson (159).
It’d be easy to argue Myers is the second most prolific kicker in Seahawks history, and he has time to become No. 1 if he keeps playing for another season or two. At 33 years old, Myers may play a few more years before he stops swinging his leg.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Playoff Tracker: Can Broncos, Cardinals Help NFC West Pursuit?
'Force Multiplier' Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon Shines Again vs. Bears
Seahawks' Defense Shoulders Load, Suffocates Caleb Williams in Windy City
Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Eek Out Punting Contest, Secure 6-3 Win Over Bears
Halftime Observations: Seahawks Lead Bears in 6-3 TNF Snooze Fest