Seahawks Keep Climbing Pass Rush Rankings Ahead of Week 8
Through seven games, the Seattle Seahawks’ pass rush continues to be among the league’s best. Only the Denver Broncos have more total pressures so far this season.
Seattle is second in total team pressures (145) after logging 20 against Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 7, per Pro Football Focus. That total ranked 10th among all teams last week, with the Broncos leading the NFL at 31 versus the New Orleans Saints.
The Seahawks actually posted their third-lowest pressure rate of the season (52.6 percent), but Cousins was heavily affected — especially in the fourth quarter when the defense sealed the game via three straight takeaways. Only the Lions (52.3 percent) and Giants (37.5 percent) games were worse for Seattle regarding pressure rate.
It should be noted the Seahawks are one of 22 teams yet to have a bye week, slightly boosting their league ranking. The Minnesota Vikings (135 total pressures) and Detroit Lions (133), for example, have had bye weeks already and remain in the top 10.
Dre’Mont Jones came alive for the Seahawks against the Falcons, recording a team-high five pressures, three quarterback hits and one sack. The hits total matched his career high, set last season. Derick Hall, Boye Mafe and Jarran Reed each also recorded three or more pressures.
Despite their consistent pressure, the Seahawks are still below the league average converting their pressures to sacks. Seattle is second in total pressures, seventh in sacks (20) and 21st in pressure-to-sack percentage (13.79 percent).
The Falcons, Seattle’s most recent opponent, are dead last in the NFL in that area. Atlanta has just a 6.74 percent pressure-to-sack percentage and a league-low six total sacks. Seattle’s offensive line, which has been notoriously bad this season, held the Falcons to one sack of Geno Smith.
The New York Giants, who are leading the NFL by a wide margin in that category, have 31 sacks on just 135 pressures (22.96 percent). The Philadelphia Eagles are the next closest team with 19 sacks on 105 pressures (18.10 percent).
Hall and Mafe are leading the charge for Seattle, with Hall racking up five sacks so far this season to be tied for ninth in the league. Mafe has four sacks, which is tied for 24th. Leonard Williams is also tied for ninth among interior defensive linemen with three sacks.
The Buffalo Bills will be a tough task for the Seahawks in Week 8. Buffalo’s offensive line was ranked seventh in PFF’s most recent unit rankings, and right tackle Spencer Brown didn’t allow a single pressure versus the Tennessee Titans last week. The Titans, however, are tied with the Carolina Panthers for a league-low in team pressures (68) this season.
Josh Allen has been pressured on 28.6 percent of his dropbacks this season, but only three of the nine sacks on Allen have been credited to offensive line mistakes, per PFF. Seattle’s pass rush has generated pressure on 57.5 percent of its opponents’ dropbacks this season. Something will have to give.
The addition of linebacker Ernest Jones IV — one of the best blitzing inside linebackers in the league — creates even more opportunities for the Seahawks on Sunday. Jones also just played the Bills in Week 7.
No team outside of the Giants has held the Seahawks to under a 50 percent pressure rate this season. The Bills will have their hands full, and the Seahawks will have one of their toughest tests to date.
