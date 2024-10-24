'Tough as Nails': New Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV Should Help Immediately
The Seattle Seahawks have been aggressive in finding ways to improve their defense.
First, they acquired defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of Week 7. But then, they decided to go out and get linebacker Ernest Jones IV from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick in next year's draft.
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald explained why the team made the move to acquire Jones.
"Well, it's a team decision. Wasn't just my decision. But he's a guy that I think when you look at kind of all fronts coming from John (Schneider) and our personnel people, our coaches, our experience with them, a guy we've had respect for for a long time, just is a really good football player all the way around. I remember seeing him play in the Super Bowl is probably the first time he got on my map and just excited to get him here and get him rolling. By all accounts, a great person. Loves ball. Tough as nails. We're excited to get him here," Macdonald said.
As for Jones' exact role, Macdonald is still trying to figure it out, but what he does know is that he will play a key role for the unit.
"We are working through that right now," Macdonald said. "Probably have Ernest at Mike and have T-Dot (Tyrel Dodson) at the weak side right now ... He does a lot of things really well. Talk about making tackles, staying square at the point of attack, he's physical. I think he plays really hard. Also a good blitzer as well off the ball. Coverage skills I think are pretty dang good as well. Overall a really good football player."
Jones has been through a lot already this season. After unsuccessfully negotiating a contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams, Jones was traded to the Titans shortly before the 53-man rosters were finalized at the end of training camp. However, he lasted just seven weeks with the Titans as they fell drastically in the standings and needed to acquire as many future draft picks as possible.
But during his time with the Titans, Jones was coached by defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who was with the Baltimore Ravens last year under Mike Macdonald.
"It's pretty similar. Hopefully the language carries over a good bit so the learning curve is flattened out. I'm sure Dennard (Wilson) has his spin in addition to all the other schemes that he's been kind of open to throughout the years. But I'm pretty sure there's a lot of carryover," Macdonald said.
The Seahawks will also get the luxury to have Jones in the building this week to prepare to play against the Buffalo Bills, who just beat the Titans last week, so the new Seattle linebacker is already very familiar with Josh Allen and the offense that will come in and look to steal a win at Lumen Field in Week 8.
Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.