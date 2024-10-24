All Seahawks

'Tough as Nails': New Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV Should Help Immediately

With a previous track record of excelling as a run defender, Ernest Jones should make an instant impact in the middle of the Seahawks defense.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Ernest Jones, IV against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Ernest Jones, IV against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks have been aggressive in finding ways to improve their defense.

First, they acquired defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of Week 7. But then, they decided to go out and get linebacker Ernest Jones IV from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick in next year's draft.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald explained why the team made the move to acquire Jones.

"Well, it's a team decision. Wasn't just my decision. But he's a guy that I think when you look at kind of all fronts coming from John (Schneider) and our personnel people, our coaches, our experience with them, a guy we've had respect for for a long time, just is a really good football player all the way around. I remember seeing him play in the Super Bowl is probably the first time he got on my map and just excited to get him here and get him rolling. By all accounts, a great person. Loves ball. Tough as nails. We're excited to get him here," Macdonald said.

As for Jones' exact role, Macdonald is still trying to figure it out, but what he does know is that he will play a key role for the unit.

"We are working through that right now," Macdonald said. "Probably have Ernest at Mike and have T-Dot (Tyrel Dodson) at the weak side right now ... He does a lot of things really well. Talk about making tackles, staying square at the point of attack, he's physical. I think he plays really hard. Also a good blitzer as well off the ball. Coverage skills I think are pretty dang good as well. Overall a really good football player."

Jones has been through a lot already this season. After unsuccessfully negotiating a contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams, Jones was traded to the Titans shortly before the 53-man rosters were finalized at the end of training camp. However, he lasted just seven weeks with the Titans as they fell drastically in the standings and needed to acquire as many future draft picks as possible.

But during his time with the Titans, Jones was coached by defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who was with the Baltimore Ravens last year under Mike Macdonald.

"It's pretty similar. Hopefully the language carries over a good bit so the learning curve is flattened out. I'm sure Dennard (Wilson) has his spin in addition to all the other schemes that he's been kind of open to throughout the years. But I'm pretty sure there's a lot of carryover," Macdonald said.

The Seahawks will also get the luxury to have Jones in the building this week to prepare to play against the Buffalo Bills, who just beat the Titans last week, so the new Seattle linebacker is already very familiar with Josh Allen and the offense that will come in and look to steal a win at Lumen Field in Week 8.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News