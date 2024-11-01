Seahawks LB Ernest Jones Looks For Bounce Back Performance vs. Former Team
Now gearing up for his second game with the team, Ernest Jones' journey to the Seattle Seahawks has been a wild one to say the least.
After a standout college career at South Carolina, Jones spent his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, and developed into a very effective starter on a young defense during that time. After learning from former Seahawk star Bobby Wagner, he broke out with 145 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season, helping Los Angeles get back to the postseason.
Then, in shocking fashion, rather than re-sign him on a new contract, the Rams traded Jones to the Tennessee Titans just before the season started for a sixth-round draft choice. His stint in Music City was a short one, as after just six games, the Titans sent him back to the NFC West in a huge trade with the Seahawks to upgrade the middle of coach Mike Macdonald's defense.
Even two months and another trade later, Jones still hasn't forgotten about his abrupt departure from Los Angeles, admitting to reporters that he was a bit blindsided by the initial trade after enjoying a career year in 2023 for the franchise. But he's learned that is the nature of the business and that no job may be safe in the NFL even with quality production.
"I was definitely surprised," Jones said, per the Seahawks' site. "Yeah, surprised, the word I used definitely was shocked about the decisions that they made, but they taught me a lot in that process. Taught me a lot about the business, you're never secure, no matter what you've done. So that's kind of what I've learned in that position."
As fate would have it, Jones' second game with the Seahawks comes against the Rams on Sunday. The revenge factor will be on his mind and beating his former employer would be a nice cherry on top, but more than anything, it's a chance to bounce back after his first game in Seattle ended in a blowout loss to Buffalo last week.
"I'm excited," Jones said. "Excited for the opportunity. For me, I wouldn't say it's just something that I've just been thinking about. I mean, it's another opportunity. I won't go out there and put myself in a position where I'm taking myself outside the guidelines of what we're trying to do and ultimately it's get a win. With it being a former team, of course, I would like to win, but I want to go out there and execute and play well."
It's certainly been a challenge for Jones over the past few months, especially as a new father for a three-month old son. However, he feels the challenges have only made him tougher as a person, and once he gets settled in with his new team, as a player as well.
