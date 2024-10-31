Seahawks Coach Addresses Run Game Struggles
The Seattle Seahawks run game has been up and down throughout the first half of the season.
As a team, the Seahawks rank 29th in the league in rushing yards per game, only coming up with 89.3. The New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys are the only teams that have fewer rushing yards per game than the Seahawks.
Even though Macdonald recognizes the fact that the Seahawks haven't been running the ball as effectively as they could, he isn't overly concerned about it.
"To call it a major concern, I probably wouldn't say it's accurate," Macdonald said. "I think I just said it was a concern. But yeah, if you're not being productive on the ground or any aspect of your football team, it's not living up to how you envision it, you're going to want to attack the heck out of it. I think we have a really good plan and a plan of attack and I think the guys are bought in and it's not like we're going to reinvent anything. We're just going to do what we do better and just keep hammering away at it."
Even though the Seahawks haven't gotten as many yards on the ground, Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet have found ways to be effective in the passing game as well, making them net positives for the offense.
Macdonald believes that he has the right combination of ideas to get Walker and Charbonnet more involved in the run game on top of being pass catchers.
"Again, it's a process of how we're designing it, how we're detailing it, how we finish, who's doing what and how we call it, how we package all those things," Macdonald said. "I mean, we talk about methods versus principles, those are all methods that we're trying to figure out what's best for us right now. I just have a lot of confidence. At some point it's going to click, hopefully, it's this week, and onward we go. But again, if you're frustrated with something, that's okay. The guys, we want better results, but we also understand that you can't cheat it. You have to go through it. You got to go through all the steps, and we just had a great walkthrough, really excited about that. And we got another opportunity to have a great practice and kind of take a next step and then once we do that, let's just keep doing that and I think the results will take care of itself."
The Seahawks will look to run all over the Los Angeles Rams when they come in town for their Week 9 matchup. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday.
