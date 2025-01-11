Seahawks Lose 2 Assistant Coaches, Another Interviews Elsewhere
With the offseason now in full swing for the Seattle Seahawks, the coaching staff for next season is already beginning to turnover.
Seattle lost offensive assistant and quality control coach Zak Hill and defensive quality control coach Nick Perry to other opportunities. Defensive quality control coach Nick Perry also reportedly interviewed for another position.
CBS Sports national college football reporter Matt Zenitz reported Perry is accepting the defensive backs coach job at Arkansas — making the step down to college to potentially be closer to home.
Perry, 33, was a safety at Alabama a decade ago and grew up there before spending time with the Atlanta Falcons as an assistant coach. This past season was Perry's first with the Seahawks after beginning his career as a graduate assistant at Alabama.
Hill, 45, is headed to Boise State as a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was the head coach at Saguaro High School in Arizona before joining Seattle this season and was previously the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State and Boise State.
Before his other coaching stops, Hill was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Washington, where he started his coaching career in 2004.
London, 49, has the most extensive coaching resume of the three. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported London interviewed for the Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator job on Friday.
London began his coaching career at Duke in 2004 as a graduate assistant and made his first stop in the NFL in 2007 with the Chicago Bears as an offensive quality control coach. Since then, London has been an assistant with the Tennessee Titans (twice), Houston Texans, Falcons and Bears again.
His second stint with the Titans was as a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for one season in 2023 before joining the Seahawks in 2024.
The offensive departures are no surprise considering offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was fired following the conclusion of the regular season. Perry, if he accepted the job at Arkansas, would be the Seahawks' first loss on defense. Considering the proximity to home, however, the move wouldn't be a surprise.
There may be more coaching changes to come for the Seahawks as a coordinator firing often brings other departures with it tied to the specific unit.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald will be looking to fill the holes as soon as possible, most likely after the team hires a new offensive coordinator.
