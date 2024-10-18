Seahawks LT Charles Cross Feels 'Very Confident in Our Run Game'
The offensive line may be the Seattle Seahawks’ worst-performing position group so far in 2024. Seldom, if at all, has the unit looked confident playing with one another or played a complete game.
Seattle has relied on the passing game to make up for an inconsistent rushing attack and lack of dedication to establishing it by offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. That’s only put more pressure on the offensive line as they are constantly dropping into protection instead of playing in road-grader mode.
Stone Forsythe, Seattle’s third-string right tackle, has allowed 35 pressures — 16 more than any other offensive tackle in the NFL. Former first-round left tackle Charles Cross is tied for the second-most pressures allowed by a tackle with 19.
The Seahawks’ guards, Anthony Bradford and Laken Tomlinson, are both bottom-10 in their position group in pressures allowed. The lack of a run game is becoming a critical weakness.
Two weeks ago, versus the New York Giants, the Seahawks had just seven carries by running backs. Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet picked up 4.29 yards per carry. In Week 6 versus the San Francisco 49ers, the duo averaged 2.74 yards per carry on 19 carries. That falls on the offensive line not opening up lanes for Seattle’s backs.
“I still feel very confident in our run game,” Cross told reporters on Thursday. “You know, just cleaning up the details, just being focused, and everyone just being together.”
When asked whether those three aspects were all it would take to shore up Seattle’s run blocking, Cross said “Every defense is different,” and the offensive line needs to be “on the same page.”
It's understandable the offensive line hasn’t fully gelled to this point in the season. The coaching staff hasn’t settled on a long-term right guard, as rookie third-round pick sometimes rotating in for Bradford. Veteran center Connor Williams is dealing with inconsistency around him via the poor guard play. Forsythe is the team’s third-string right tackle.
Cross said offensive line coach Scott Huff has been coaching them on “clean communication” to help make sure all five players are on the same page.
“I feel like we stay together,” Cross said. “We do our best to control what we control. Just trying our best to keep the offense going.”
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Friday they have to develop a more consistent run game to help the offensive line. The offense has been too predictable through six games, and that’s only hindering an already battered front line.
Geno Smith has 27 more pass attempts than any other quarterback in the NFL this season. Walker has missed two games, but he’s also 34th in rushing attempts (51) among running backs while Charbonnet (49) is 39th.
“I think they’re playing really hard. That’s stuff to build off of,” Macdonald said. “I think as a team, we’re putting them in too many situations where just like we want to be on defense. We want to be in situations where we can pin our ears back and rush, rush, rush. But right now, we’re in too many situations as an offense where we’re in obvious pass situations. As a team, we can help our offensive line out.”
Cross’ confidence in the run game is encouraging, but mid-season is approaching quickly. If the Seahawks are going to sort out that area of their offense, it’ll need to happen soon.
