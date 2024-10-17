Should Seahawks Entertain Jamal Adams Reunion?
For the second time in six months, veteran safety Jamal Adams finds himself on the hunt for a new team after the Tennessee Titans obliged his request and released him on Thursday, which on the surface would seem like an unideal birthday present.
But after Adams played just 20 snaps for the Titans, the former All-Pro desired an opportunity for more playing time elsewhere. And, interestingly enough, the best landing spot for him moving forward may be none other than one of his former teams in the Seahawks, who waived him as a cap casualty back in March following four injury-marred seasons with the franchise.
Turning 29 on Thursday, Adams' inability to stay healthy prevented him from coming close to fulfilling lofty expectations after Seattle acquired him in July 2020 from the New York Jets for a pair of first-round picks and handing him a then-record $70 million extension. After earning Second-Team All-Pro honors and breaking the NFL record with 9.5 sacks as a defensive back in his first season in the Pacific Northwest, he played in just 22 games over the next three seasons while suffering multiple torn labrums in his shoulder, fractured fingers, and a torn quad tendon.
On top of his struggles staying on the field, Adams rubbed fans and media members the wrong way with his antics on the sideline and social media. Along with having multiple run ins with independent neurologists last season, he also drew ire for an inflammatory post about Jets reporter Connor Hughes' wife and a couple of blowups with media members in the locker room.
Considering those issues and the fact Adams hardly played for a 1-4 Titans squad despite reportedly being healthy, skepticism about his fit in Seattle for a second tour is understandable. But the timing of his release ironically enough coincides with the Seahawks losing starting strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins for at least the next four weeks due to a broken hand, creating a viable opening for him to return and contribute in coach Mike Macdonald's defense.
Additionally, the Seahawks maintained contact with Adams throughout the offseason after releasing him with hopes of bringing him back as a situational linebacker. Not desiring that option at the time, he opted to sign with the Titans, but the vacancy at strong safety without Jenkins opens the door for him to return and immediately have a far more significant role as a sub-package player who can pitch in defending tight ends, helping a porous run defense, and blitzing in an aggressive scheme.
Would an Adams reunion make sense for the Seahawks and the player nearing the midway point of the 2024 season? Check out our latest video above as Corbin Smith and Connor Benintendi explore the pros and cons of such a possibility and whether general manager John Schneider should kick the tires on signing the veteran defender to help replace Jenkins.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Place Rayshawn Jenkins on IR, Sign Ty Okada
Seahawks Progress Report: How Have Rookies Performed in First Trimester?
QB Rankings: Where Does Seahawks' Geno Smith Rank After Six Games?