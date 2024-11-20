Seahawks' New LB Duo Makes Strong First Impression
To say that linebacker has been a volatile position for the Seattle Seahawks this season would be an understatement.
After letting both of last year's starting linebackers walk in free agency, the Seahawks signed Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson to fill the void. That approach didn't work out, as Seattle traded Baker in October and waived Dodson last week. So, for the second time in less than a year, the Seahawks would have to break in two new starting linebackers around the same time.
This time around, the starting jobs fell to Ernest Jones IV, whom the Seahawks acquired from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Baker and draft capital, and Tyrice Knight — a fourth-round rookie from UTEP.
The two made their first start together against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and, amazingly, it looked like they had been playing side-by-side for years. They combined for 23 tackles (13 for Jones and 10 for Knight), but most led a strong defensive performance as Seattle held San Francisco to just 277 total yards. Compared to the previous meeting in Week 6, when San Francisco racked up 483 total yards, it was a night-and-day difference on defense, largely thanks to the new duo in the middle.
"I thought really both guys played a pretty dang good game," head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday. "I think they ended up with like 23 tackles between the both of them. There's some chemistry they're starting to build which is cool. Just like you said, there's some understanding where you kind of know how guys are going to play stuff. Just felt like it was sharp. We were on it, kind of ahead of plays sort of thing.
"Got to give T-Knight a lot of credit for just being up to speed, being sharp with the game plan and his responsibilities. I think he only had one ME (mental error), so to speak, or per se, after the game. But, yeah, it's a launching point for those two guys, and happy with the way those two played."
Jones was more well-known as a difference maker, as he's a fourth-year pro who previously became a leader on defense for the rival Los Angeles Rams. Knight, on the other hand, has been one of the best surprises of the season for Seattle, and giving him more snaps should give him more of an opportunity to impress.
Jones, Knight and the Seahawks will look to build off their upset victory when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
More Seahawks News
'High-Powered Stuff': Josh Jobe, Seahawks CBs Playing With Great Confidence
Seahawks' Olu Oluwatimi, Abraham Lucas Impress in Season Debuts
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Emerging as Budding Star in Seahawks' Aerial Attack
Ernest Jones, Seahawks' Defense Flash 'Special' Potential in Win vs. 49ers