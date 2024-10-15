Seahawks Place CB Artie Burns on Injured Reserve
After reaggravating a toe injury originally suffered during the preseason in a Week 6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks have placed cornerback Artie Burns on injured reserve, opening up a roster spot for newly-acquired defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris.
Shortly after fellow cornerback Tre Brown left the lineup, Burns exited midway through the second half of last Thursday's defeat to the 49ers and did not return to action. Prior to the injury, he was targeted by Brock Purdy four times while primarily playing in the slot with Brown and Devon Witherspoon lined up outside, allowing two receptions for 22 yards and generating an impressive pass breakup swatting the ball away from receiver Deebo Samuel in the end zone.
Per NFL rules, Burns will have to miss at least the next four games on injured reserve. He would be eligible to return to practice before a Week 12 home game against the Cardinals, though it remains unclear how much time he will need to recover from the nagging toe injury that has bothered him on and off since late August.
With a roster spot now officially open, the Seahawks will be able to add Robertson-Harris once he passes his physical and the trade becomes official. The team acquired the eighth-year veteran from the Jaguars on Monday, agreeing to send a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange.
Robertson-Harris, 31, has spent the past three-plus seasons in Jacksonville, producing 123 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 17 tackles for loss in 54 games with 49 starts. Prior to signing with the Jaguars in 2021, he played his first four seasons with the Bears after going undrafted out of UTEP, contributing 75 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 52 games as a rotational reserve.