Seahawks QB Coach Misses Out on OC Job
As the Seattle Seahawks look for their new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Ryan Grubb last week, one of the key pieces of their staff could be looking to become a coordinator himself.
Quarterbacks coach Charles London, who just completed his first season in Seattle, interviewed for the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator position late last week.
The 49-year-old has 17 years of NFL coaching experience, the last four as a quarterbacks coach with three different teams. An offensive coordinator position would be the natural next step.
If that is indeed the case, then it won't be in Cleveland, at least not this year.
On Tuesday, news broke that the Browns have promoted pass game specialist and tight ends coach Tommy Rees to fill the role. Rees, who previously served as offensive coordinator at both Notre Dame and Alabama, now becomes one of the youngest coordinators in the league at 32 years old, though head coach Kevin Stefanski may assume play-calling duties once again.
With the Cleveland job now out of the question, what does the future hold for London, specifically in Seattle?
It's important to note London was not a package deal with Grubb. Unlike offensive line coach Scott Huff, who explicitly followed Grubb from Washington (technically Alabama but they never coached a game there), for instance. London arrived in Seattle without much connection to the now-former offensive coordinator.
Additionally, there were some positives from London's first season. Geno Smith finished with a career-high 70.4 completion percentage and 4,320 yards, though his 15 interceptions were a sore spot. Grubb's main criticism was that he leaned too much on the passing game, though that passing game was far from bad.
London's fate will likely depend on who the Seahawks hire as offensive coordinator. If he wants to bring in his own quarterbacks coach, then there's likely little London can do to save his job in Seattle.
If that new coordinator opts not to do that, though, then perhaps London could stick around in the Emerald City for a little while longer.
