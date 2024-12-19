Seahawks QB Geno Smith Expects to Play vs. Vikings
Less than a week after sustaining a knee injury that held him out for the remainder of the Seattle Seahawks' Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Geno Smith said he plans to play this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
“I’m getting better every day,” Smith told reporters on Thursday. “[I’m] looking forward to Sunday.”
Smith suffered the injury on Seattle's second offensive possession of the third quarter. Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper hit Smith low as he threw a pass while jumping, causing his knee to be tweaked as he landed.
Though Smith tried to return to the game, he didn't. Backup quarterback Sam Howell finished the game in a crushing 30-13 loss for the Seahawks, completing 5 of 14 passes for 24 yards and an interception.
“It was definitely one of those scary falls where [I] just didn’t know what was going on, but definitely didn’t feel stable enough to get back out there,” Smith said.
Smith admitted he won't be 100 percent, but noted he's been that way "pretty much the majority of the season." He also said most of the team is dealing with at least a small issue at this point in the season.
After logging full participation in practice Wednesday, it seemed like there was a good chance Smith would play. Now, barring any setbacks, he's confirmed it.
The quarter-and-a-half of football Smith missed Sunday was his first time being sidelined all season. Even though the offense has been struggling to consistently produce, it hardly churned any yardage with Howell at quarterback. Against a 12-2 Vikings team, the unit needs to be at its best.
“There’s definitely a sense of urgency, and that’s every week," Smith said. "We got to take that approach every single week. We’ve been talking about being in playoff mode and all those things. But, yeah, last home game, big game against a really good team. We look forward to it.”
The game against Minnesota will be Seattle's final home game of the regular season, and may be their final contest at Lumen Field in 2024 depending on how the playoff picture shakes out.
“I really wanted to get back out there Sunday, but these things happen. Everybody’s going to fight through something, and I want to be the guy who’s known for pushing through. So I want to finish the season on the right note. I want to make sure we get every opportunity we can to close it out the right way.”
Seattle is in must-win mode the remainder of the season. The Seahawks' playoff hopes are much higher with Smith leading the offense.
