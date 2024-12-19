Seahawks Injury Report: Zach Charbonnet Joins Ken Walker III on Sidelines
Back on the practice field to begin preparations for their regular season home finale against the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks were without both of their top running backs as Zach Charbonnet joined Ken Walker III among non-participants.
Starting the previous two weeks in place of Walker, Charbonnet sat out on Wednesday due to a new oblique injury apparently suffered in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Packers. It remains unclear when the second-year back was injured or how long he will be out for the Seahawks.
Walker also remained sidelined with a calf injury that has led to him missing the past two games, though coach Mike Macdonald told reporters prior to practice that he expected the back to do more starting on Thursday after participating on Wednesday's walkthrough.
"We're optimistic," Macdonald said when asked of Walker's progress. "We'll see about how many reps today, but did walkthrough, probably ramp it up a little bit more tomorrow."
If Walker and/or Charbonnet misses practice all week and their status for Sunday becomes in doubt, Kenny McIntosh and undrafted rookie George Holani would be next in line for significant playing time out of the backfield, though the latter would need to be signed to the 53-man roster after exhausting his three practice squad callups last weekend. Brittain Brown could also be an option to elevate off the practice squad if necessary.
Starting center Olu Oluwatimi did not participate on Wednesday as he works back from a knee injury that forced him out of Sunday's loss in the second quarter. Per Macdonald, the Seahawks hope that he will be able to practice at least in limited fashion on Thursday, but if he isn't able to, rookie Jalen Sundell will continue to prepare for the possibility of his first career NFL start.
Cornerback Tre Brown and tight end Brady Russell, who each missed Sunday's game with hamstring and foot injuries respectively, didn't return to practice on Wednesday. Depending on how close either player is to practicing, it's possible Seattle could place one of them on injured reserve if a roster spot is needed for Holani or another practice squad player.
In positive injury news, as Macdonald hoped, quarterback Geno Smith practiced in full on Wednesday just three days after exiting in the second half with a knee injury against Green Bay. That should be a good omen for him starting against Minnesota, though he will have to get through the practice week without any setbacks.
