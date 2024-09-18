Seahawks Shuffle Practice Squad, Sign WR Miles Boykin and RB Brittain Brown
Shaking things up on their practice squad prior to their first practice of the week on Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks announced the signings of receiver Miles Boykin and running back Brittain Brown.
In corresponding moves to create two spots for the signings, Seattle released veteran safety Marquise Blair and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna off the practice squad.
Drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, Boykin opened his career as a starter in Baltimore, catching 32 passes for 464 yards and seven touchdowns in his first two seasons. However, after missing a big chunk of the season with a hamstring injury, he saw a massive reduction in playing time in 2021, catching just one pass for six yards in eight games.
Coming off that disappointing season, with the Ravens adding several new receivers through free agency, the team released Boykin in April 2022 and he signed with the Steelers. Primarily playing special teams the past two seasons, he caught five passes for 28 yards while adding 15 tackles on kick and punt coverage in 33 games with Pittsburgh. He spent training camp with the New York Giants before being released last month.
Though the Seahawks don't have any injuries at receiver to currently worry about, Boykin's experience on special teams and previous connection with coach Mike Macdonald, who served on the Ravens coaching staff in his first two seasons, could make him an asset as a game day callup at some point if needed.
Formerly a backup to current Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet at UCLA, where he rushed for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons with the Bruins, Brown landed with the Raiders as a seventh-round pick in 2022, playing in six games as a rookie exclusively on special teams. He missed all of last season due to an injury and Las Vegas released him in final roster cuts last month after rushing seven times for 25 yards in the preseason.
The addition of Brown casts some questions about the health of Ken Walker III, who missed last week's victory over the Patriots with an oblique injury. If the Seahawks believe he could miss more time - or at least be out this week - the signing of Brown provides a bit more depth behind Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, and rookie George Holani, who also is on the practice squad and earned a game day callup last week to make his NFL debut.