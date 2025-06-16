Seahawks sign Australian rookie offensive lineman
Three days after waiving former track star-turned-tight end Mitch Van Vooren, the Seattle Seahawks filled his roster spot with more offensive line depth, the team announced.
The Seahawks signed Australian offensive tackle Luke Felix-Fualalo on Monday. Felix-Fualalo, an undrafted rookie out of the University of Hawaii, participated in Seattle's rookie minicamp in May. A prototypical 6-foot-7 offensive tackle, Felix-Fualalo is a slim 318 pounds, as listed by the team.
Felix-Fualalo, 25, played six total college seasons. He appeared in just 11 games over three seasons at Utah from 2019-21 before transferring to Hawaii. In his three seasons at Hawaii from 2022-24, Felix-Fualalo appeared in 21 games and made 15 starts. He saw the most action in 2023 with 11 starts, allowing just one sack in 491 pass-blocking snaps.
Though his playing time was reduced in 2024 (eight appearances and four starts) due to injuries, Felix-Fualalo ranked 27th out of 601 offensive tackles with an 85.2 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. With Seattle looking for more stable pass-protector options, Felix-Fualalo could be a decent development option.
Felix-Fualalo was born in Brisbane, Australia, but played his final prep football season at California's renowned Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana. He was a three-star recruit out of high school.
Felix-Fualalo now joins the Seahawks' trench unit ahead of training camp, projecting to remain at offensive tackle in the NFL based on his tall frame and skill set. He primarily played right tackle in college, which would have him competing for a backup spot behind starter Abraham Lucas.
The Seahawks concluded organized team activities and mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, June 11. The veterans, at least, are now beginning an extended summer break before training camp begins on Wednesday, July 23.
