Seahawks release former Marquette track star, NCAA Division III tight end
The Seattle Seahawks released an undrafted free agent on Friday who was one of the feel-good stories of the offseason. After working through the final week of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp with the team, tight end Mitch Van Vooren was let go.
Just over a week after signing, Van Vooren, who was an NCAA Division I track star at Marquette before transferring to St. Norbert College (Division III) to play football, may have seen his NFL dreams come to an end. There was no immediate corresponding move with Van Vooren's release.
Van Vooren played football in high school and returned to the sport in 2023 with two years of collegiate eligibility remaining, totaling 65 catches for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns in a pair of seasons. He set the Marquette school record in the 400-meter hurdles (51.38 seconds) during his time running track at the highest NCAA level.
With an outright release, the Seahawks may already have a plan on how to fill Van Vooren's roster spot. They could be in the market to add a cornerback, especially now that a player like Jaire Alexander is a free agent. Van Vooren was Seattle's seventh tight end on the roster and was one of three rookies. The top three tight ends on the depth chart (Noah Fant, AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo) are essentially set, making it a tough position for Van Vooren to try and earn a roster spot.
Van Vooren would have needed to show ample upside to even be kept on the practice squad, as they have multiple, more proven college prospects already competing for a spot. He could still get another chance with a more tight-end-needy team, especially with his 6-5, 245-pound frame.
The Seahawks aren't thin at any one position, but adding a cornerback makes the most sense, as it has been a topic of discussion among head coach Mike Macdonald at multiple points during the offseason.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Stock up, stock down: What we learned from Seahawks OTAs, minicamp
Seattle Seahawks should sign former rival following breakout season
Packers sign former Seahawks fourth-round 2023 NFL draft pick
NFL analyst calls Seahawks GM John Schneider ‘not a good drafter’