Seahawks Swap Jerome Baker, 2025 Pick for Titans' LB Ernest Jones IV
The Seattle Seahawks are once again getting in on the trade action ahead of the November 5 NFL trade deadline. With the performance of their linebackers leaving something to be desired through seven games, general manager John Schneider aggressively pursued an upgrade.
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks have traded starting linebacker Jerome Baker, along with a 2025 fourth round pick, to the Titans for linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Jones is in the midst of the final year of his rookie deal, which could mean an extension is potentially in the works with his new team.
Jones is a four-year starter playing his first season in Tennessee. He was drafted in 2021 by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round out of South Carolina. Before his rookie season was over, he was an entrenched starter in the middle of the Rams defense.
Last season, in 15 games, Jones racked up 145 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 14 tackles for loss for Los Angeles. But despite that success, the Rams traded him to the Titans ahead of this season for a late-round draft pick. So far, he has been one of the best run defenders on the Titans' beleaguered defense, proving to be well-worth the acquisition.
Jones also has shown a good ability to blitz, as he did 58 times last season for the Rams. For context, no Seahawk player blitzed more than 44 times last season. He owns the fourth-highest pass rushing grade on the Titans, per Pro Football Focus.
The Seahawks are parting with Baker, who had a short, albeit up-and-down tenure in Seattle. In five games, he had 30 tackles and one sack, but he missed tackles at a 9.1 percent rate. Meanwhile, Jones checks in with a 6.4 rate, which is much better.
Perhaps Macdonald and the Seahawks saw Jones as a better fit for their scheme as a blitzing linebacker who can also hold his own against the run. He looks like a better tackler and more sound pass rusher as well and he's also three years younger, set to turn 25 next month with lots of room for growth and improvement.
Baker was making nearly $6.7 million against the cap after signing a one-year contract in free agency. Jones is owed just north of $3 million this season, but that price tag will certainly go up if he plays well down the stretch for the Seahawks.
Set to be a free agent in March, it's fair to wonder, given that the Seahawks also parted with a valuable fourth round pick in this deal, if they already have an extension on the mind for Jones. Schneider normally doesn't extend players during the season, but this may be an exception to the rule.
Whether they pan out or not, the Seahawks are making shrewd moves to improve their defense immediately. Coming off the heels of one of the best team wins of the season against the Falcons, they are currently in first place in the NFC West and after trading for Roy Robertson-Harris and Jones, they clearly consider themselves contenders down the stretch, making the decision to go for it a smart one.