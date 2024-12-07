Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu Calls Out 'Dirty' Block, Laments Injuries
After dealing with multiple injuries, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu will play just his second game this season on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after the team activated him from injured reserve. However, one of said injuries still leaves a bad taste in his mouth.
In the preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns, Nwosu suffered a MCL sprain when Browns guard Wyatt Teller dove into his knee on a cut block. Teller did receive a penalty on the play, but at that point, the damage was done.
Over three months later, Nwosu still has some thoughts on how that play transpired.
"I thought it was dirty, straight up. I didn't like it," Nwosu said Thursday. "It's preseason. We were going to be there like two drives. But, it's football. I get it, it's football at the end of the day. But, it was definitely a dirty play."
Nwosu missed the first four games of the season while recovering from his MCL sprain, eventually making his return against the New York Giants in Week 5. Unforunately, his return was short-lived as he suffered a thigh injury in his first game back.
"I actually had tore my quad in my left quad," Nwosu said. "That's what I was dealing with, talking to doctors, no surgery was needed. I rehabbed and I feel ready to go."
Nwosu also missed most of last season with a torn pec, so he's had some horrible injury luck over the past couple of years.
Through it all, though, he's stayed as close to the team as he possibly could. Whether it's from the sideline or from afar, he's always been there to support his fellow Seahawks when he couldn't play.
"That's just who I am," Nwosu said. "Last year when I had my pec injury, that was kind of the first time I really got injured in my career, so I had taken some time off. Coaches told me to stay home, be with my family, and then come back and join the team. This year, I didn't want to abandon the team. I wanted to be around those guys, keep being the leader that I am, keep being a coach pretty much out there on the sideline, helping guys figure out how to beat certain blocks or how to play certain things that they're getting.
"I was able to offer that part of my game, even though it's not on the field, it was more mental. I felt like that was really important to those guys and being their kind of quote-unquote cheerleaders on the sideline I guess to help them keep their confidence up and stuff."
