Ken Walker III, Michael Dickson Questionable For Seahawks, Cardinals Rematch
After popping up on the injury report earlier this week and sitting out Thursday's practice with a new ankle/calf injury, the Seattle Seahawks listed star running back Ken Walker III as questionable to play against the Arizona Cardinals in Sunday's crucial road rematch.
Walker played the entirety of Sunday's 26-21 victory over the Jets, carrying the football 16 times for 49 yards and catching two passes that netted negative yardage. However, he was limited on Wednesday and the Seahawks downgraded him to a non-participant on Thursday, which isn't normally a good sign during the course of a game week.
According to coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks "just don't know right now" in regard to Walker's status, as the runner is dealing with two separate injuries to his lower body.
Now in his third season out of Michigan State, Walker missed two games earlier this season with an oblique injury and Zach Charbonnet started both of those contests in his place, rushing for 132 yards and three touchdowns in wins over the Patriots and Dolphins.
If Walker can't suit up on Sunday in Glendale, Charbonnet would earn the start with Kenny McIntosh serving as the backup behind him. Rookie running back George Holani, who enjoyed a strong preseason as a runner and receiver, recently was activated from the injured reserve list and would be a callup option for additional backfield depth.
Away from Walker, the Seahawks already look to be bracing for the possibility All-Pro punter Michael Dickson won't be able to go in Arizona. Dealing with what Macdonald called back spasms earlier in the week, he wasn't able to punt in the second half of Sunday's win in East Rutherford and has been limited all week, leading to the signing of punter Ty Zentner to the practice squad.
But on Friday, Macdonald expressed optimism Dickson would be available to punt on Sunday, with Zentner's signing being a "contingency plan."
Now in his second week back at practice after being designated to return from injured reserve, tackle Stone Forsythe won't be activated this week with Seattle ruling him out on Friday. He will be entering the final stage of his 21-day window next week, so the team will have to make a decision on whether or not to activate him or revert him back to season-ending injured reserve before a Week 15 home date with Green Bay.
