Seahawks' Week 7 Uniform Combination Has Historically Not Been Kind
If you were hoping for a confidence boost in the Seattle Seahawks snapping their three-game losing streak versus the Atlanta Falcons via their uniform combination, you might want to look elsewhere.
The Seahawks announced they will wear their white jersey and gray pants combo for their Week 7 road game versus the Falcons on Sunday. Of the nine combinations the team has worn since Nike took over as the uniform manufacturer in 2012, Seattle has by far its worst overall record in that set, per Kole Musgrove of the Seahawks Wire.
Musgrove has compiled records in each uniform since the change 12 years ago. With the addition of this season’s results, here is how Seattle has fared in each combo from best to worst.
All gray: 13-2-1 (.813)*
Action green jersey and blue pants: 3-1 (.750)
All blue: 66-26 (.717 winning percentage)
Action green: 5-2 (.714)
White jersey and blue pants: 27-21 (.563)
Blue jersey and gray pants: 7-6 (.538)
Royal blue throwbacks: 2-2 (.500)
All white: 8-11 (.421)
White jersey and gray pants: 3-10 (.231)
*uniform combination has been retired
The two immediate observations are Seattle’s best uniform was retired and its worst is about to be worn on Sunday amid a disappointing three-game skid. When the Seahawks introduced their Royal blue throwback uniforms ahead of the 2023 season, the wolf gray jerseys were retired due to NFL uniform limitations. The pants are allowed to stick around.
It’s not exactly a good omen for a Seahawks team trying to get back on track. Seattle has had the most success on the road in its all-gray uniforms or in the white jersey with blue pants setup.
So far this season, Seattle’s losses have been in the white-on-white (Week 4), all-blue (Week 5) and Royal blue throwbacks (Week 6). This will be the first time all season the Seahawks have worn white-on-gray uniforms.
The Seahawks last won a game in the white-on-gray during Week 7 of the 2022 season — a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, per Musgrove. They also lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers, 41-23, while wearing the combo that same season.
Obviously, there’s a football game to be played, and the uniform isn’t going to affect that. But if you’re superstitious in any way, it doesn’t signal good luck for the Seahawks. Hopefully, the 10-day break provides a bigger boost to Seattle’s chances.
The Falcons will be wearing their black uniforms with black helmets. If there’s any silver lining for the Seahawks, Atlanta is 0-2 so far this season when wearing all black. They lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 and have since won three straight games wearing throwback uniforms and all-white uniforms.
Seattle’s win percentage of more than 70 percent wearing all blue didn’t prevent their upset loss to the Giants when the Seahawks were 3-1, so there isn’t much reason to put stock in how previous records in a specific uniform impact game outcomes.
We can judge the aesthetics, however, and the white-on-gray is one of the better combinations. That, the Royal blue throwbacks and all blue may be the best options Seattle has currently, regardless of win percentage while wearing them.
