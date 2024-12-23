Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Chasing History With 2 Games Left
Even in losing efforts this season, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been one of the bright spots on offense for a Seattle Seahawks team in the thick of the NFC playoff race.
Though their chances of making the postseason wear thin following a Week 16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Smith-Njigba reached a milestone few other Seattle players have reached in their careers on Sunday.
The second-year former Ohio State pass-catcher surpassed 1,000 yards in a season after catching eight passes for 95 yards and a touchdown — now totaling 93 receptions for 1,089 yards and six scores on the campaign.
“First I would like to thank God for being healthy, feeling good, being able to go out there and put that Seahawk helmet on,” Smith-Njigba said postgame. “It means a lot to me. Geno [Smith], too. I want to say thank you to Geno and the rest of my teammates, receivers, getting me open and the O-line doing their thing. Hopefully, it’s just the beginning.”
If the season ended today, Smith-Njigba would rank fourth all-time in franchise history for catches in a season and 14th in receiving yards. He still has two games remaining to climb further up the leaderboard.
Smith-Njigba has totaled fewer than 50 receiving yards this season just four times and has not logged less than 69 yards since Seattle’s Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He’s been the undisputed top wide receiver on the Seahawks for most of the season.
With a 23.9 percent target share this season, Smith-Njigba’s targets have been consistent and plenty. His catch rate has increased by more than six percent as well, helping fuel what has been a standout, near-elite season.
“He’s a great player, been having a tremendous season,” Smith said of his top wideout. “Those things are to be expected of him. I think he’s only going to continue to get better. He’s a fighter. Got a lot of heart. That’s something that goes a long way.”
Smith-Njigba’s breakout has forced sixth-year receiver DK Metcalf to take a backseat in offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s offense. Though Metcalf was leading the receiving group with three triple-digit receiving-yard games in Seattle’s first four contests, it’s been mostly Smith-Njigba since.
Metcalf hasn’t been targeted more than nine times in one game since Week 7. In that same span, Smith-Njigba has received 10 or more targets four times.
Grubb’s offense has favored Smith-Njigba, who has had plenty of room to work in the middle of the field logging most of his snaps from the slot. Through 15 games, 79.2 percent of Smith-Njigba’s snaps have come from the slot, per Pro Football Focus. That’s a nearly a 12 percent increase from his rookie season (67.9 percent).
But two games remain. Metcalf holds the single-season receiving record by a Seahawks player (1,303 yards) set in 2020. Smith-Njigba needs 215 yards to break Metcalf’s record — a lofty, but achievable goal. It should be noted, however, Smith-Njigba will have completed that goal in 17 games while Metcalf had just 16.
Seahawks legend Steve Largent holds five of the top 10 receiving seasons in franchise history. Smith-Njigba could crack those ranks with just 59 receiving yards over the final two games, which would edge out Bobby Engram’s 2007 campaign (94 catches, 1,147 yards, 6 TDs).
Outside of the receiving yards record, an even more achievable record would be topping the single-season reception mark. Smith-Njigba needs just eight catches to surpass Tyler Lockett’s 100-reception season in 2020.
Regardless of how Smith-Njigba finishes the season, he’s proved he will be a massive piece of the Seahawks’ offense moving forward. Seattle also doesn’t have to worry about locking him up long-term yet, with two more years on his rookie contract.
Grubb and Seattle may just be scratching the surface of Smith-Njigba’s potential. He’s been the bonafide top pass-catcher on the Seahawks this season and one of the top slot receivers in the league.
