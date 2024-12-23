Ken Walker III Suffers Ankle Injury in Seahawks' 27-24 Loss to Vikings
SEATTLE, Wash. - Along with dropping a brutal 27-24 home finale to the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks may have also lost one of their best playmakers on offense for the remainder of the regular season.
Limping off the field after a goal line carry midway through the fourth quarter, running back Ken Walker III quickly was listed as doubtful to return by the Seahawks and did not play another snap for the rest of the game. Prior to exiting with the injury, he had rushed eight times for 31 yards and caught eight passes for 28 yards.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald indicated Walker would be undergoing additional tests to figure out the severity of the injury.
"He’s got an ankle," Macdonald told reporters. "Going to get imaging right now, so not sure the extent of it."
It's been a difficult third season for Walker both statistically and health-wise, as he already has missed four games due to an oblique injury and most recently a calf strain. When he has been on the field, he has been hindered by poor blocking in front of him, entering Sunday's game averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and barely eclipsing the 500-yard mark in 10 starts.
Unfortunately for Seattle, Walker won't have a normal week to try to recover for the team's next game, as they will make a road trip to Chicago on Thursday night. Regardless of how his imaging goes, it's hard to envision him being able to gut it out and play in four days.
If Walker isn't able to play against the Bears, the Seahawks will have to turn to Zach Charbonnet once again as a replacement, though his health may also be in question. Though he suited up against the Vikings on Sunday, he only ran the ball once and caught two passes for 14 yards after missing practice time this week with an oblique injury, ceding snaps to Kenny McIntosh.
For depth purposes, in the event Walker is sidelined again, Seattle may have to consider releasing quarterback Jaren Hall or placing tight end Brady Russell on injured reserve to open up a roster spot for undrafted rookie George Holani, who exhausted his three practice squad elevations when he was called up for a Week 15 loss to Green Bay.
If there's a silver lining, the Seahawks appeared to dodge any other significant injuries in Sunday's loss, including quarterback Geno Smith making it out of the game without any issues after suffering a knee injury against the Packers. Now on the brink of elimination, expect the team to rest veterans the next few days to ensure they are able to go on short rest in Chicago.
