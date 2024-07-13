Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Will CB Riq Woolen Keep Starting Job?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Coming off a sophomore slump and a season marred with criticism, can cornerback Riq Woolen bounce back to being a Pro Bowl-caliber player in Seattle’s secondary?
Background
Initially recruited by UTSA as a three-star wide receiver prospect out of Arlington Heights High School in Texas, Woolen committed to the Roadrunners as part of the 2017 recruiting class. Woolen redshirted his freshman season before playing a full year at wide receiver in 2018. He played in nine games at wide receiver as a sophomore in 2019 before moving to cornerback at the end of the campaign. He finished his college career with 24 receptions for 263 yards and a touchdown. As a corner, Woolen made 16 starts over his junior and senior seasons and compiled 63 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions and nine passes defensed.
Woolen entered the 2022 NFL Draft after impressing with his 4.26 40-yard dash and physical measurables at the NFL Scouting Combine — still tied for the eighth fastest all-time. Seattle selected Woolen with the 10th pick in the fifth round, and he won the starting job in training camp as a rookie. He broke out in his first NFL season, totaling 63 tackles, 16 passes defensed and six interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Woolen earned a Pro Bowl nod and finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting as a result. His second season, however, was dotted with criticism, as Woolen’s tackling effort regressed and he had just 53 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and two interceptions. Woolen was benched twice during the season but enters 2024 as one of two projected starters on the boundary.
Scheme Fit
As a rookie, Woolen appeared to be an NFL team’s dream in the secondary, combining size (6-4, 210 pounds), straight-line speed and coverage instincts to become an immediate impact player. He was initially selected by the Seahawks because of longtime head coach Pete Carroll’s history and strong track record of developing lanky, instinctive cornerbacks. Even with his issues in 2023, Woolen remains a perfect fit for head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense as long as he becomes a more physical player. His coverage skills are still likely the best Seattle has on-roster.
Best Case Scenario
Bouncing back from his sophomore slump, Woolen proves his rookie season was not a fluke, and the shoulder injury that was ailing him last season is a non-issue. He becomes a more willing tackler in run defense and continues to improve in coverage entering just his fifth full season playing cornerback going back to his college career. Woolen plays even better than he did in 2022, recording five interceptions and nearly 20 passes defensed, all while totaling a career-high 70 tackles.
Worst Case Scenario
Whether the shoulder injury lingers or not, Woolen continues to be a liability in run defense. He gets exposed trying to make open field tackles and is the catalyst to even more big plays by opponents — both in coverage and on run plays. The effort level and impact are far from Macdonald’s standards, and Woolen is benched mid-season. Mike Jackson and Tre Brown become Seattle’s starters on the outside for the remainder of the season, and Woolen’s role in the Seahawks’ secondary is in jeopardy.
What to Expect in 2024
There is a good chance Woolen’s shoulder injury was the main reason his tackling effort was lackluster in 2023. Carroll even said it was why he was benched the first time last season. However, the second benching was clearly due to performance which, injury-related or not, is not a good look for the third-year cornerback. Woolen will have to be better in 2024 to retain his job, especially with a new coaching staff that has no prior allegiance to him. The present potential of his physical tools will only take him so far.
All that said, Woolen should bounce back this season. He is good in coverage, allowing just 9.5 yards per reception last season to rank 18th among all cornerbacks, per Pro Football Focus. Woolen also allowed 246 fewer passing yards and was targeted 10 fewer times — indicating opposing quarterbacks still viewed him as a threat. His 62.1 percent completion percentage allowed and four fewer interceptions is what drove up the passer rating against him from 72.1 as a rookie to 81.1 last season. Six interceptions are difficult to replicate, and there is a level of luck involved (like Leonard Fournette throwing to a 45-year-old Tom Brady running a go route). Macdonald may be able to find the best way to utilize Woolen’s strengths in coverage, improve his tackling ability and keep his mental mistakes to a minimum.