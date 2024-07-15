Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Will LT Charles Cross Make Leap in 2024?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross flashed his potential as a rookie but struggled in his second season while also being sidelined for three games due to injury. Will he make a leap in his third season?
Background
Cross was ranked the No. 2 offensive tackle and eighth overall player in the nation in the 2019 recruiting class by 247Sports. He stayed in-state, signing with Mississippi State over the other 18 schools that offered him out of high school. As a true freshman in 2019, Cross played in three games but preserved his redshirt. Cross then started 22 games over the next two seasons, earning All-SEC honors both years. Drastically improving in his second year as a full-time starter, Cross allowed just 16 total pressures and two sacks in 2021, per Pro Football Focus. Cross was rated the No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2022 NFL Draft class after just two full seasons at Mississippi State, and Seattle selected him ninth overall. He assumed the starting left tackle role for the Seahawks immediately and started all 17 games as a rookie. Despite some growing pains adjusting to the NFL, Cross flashed the traits in his first season that made him a coveted prospect but regressed slightly in his second season. Cross missed three games due to injury in 2023 and allowed just one less sack and eight fewer pressures while playing 323 fewer snaps.
Scheme Fit
The greatest knock against Cross both in the draft process and in his short NFL career has been his athleticism — regularly being beaten by the quickest pass rushers in the league. Despite that, his 6-5, 311-pound frame is balanced and powerful, and Cross’ use of his 34.5-inch arms has been a strength. In his two professional seasons, Cross has been a much more proficient pass-blocker than run-blocker, which is what quarterback Geno Smith needs to protect his blind side.
Best Case Scenario
Free of last season’s injuries and part of an offensive line that has much more stability, Cross proves he can become a future All-Pro tackle. He logs career-bests in pressures and sacks, helping Smith smoothly operate offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s new scheme. Cross ends the season regarded as Seattle’s undoubted left tackle of the future, neutralizing the impact of even the league’s top pass rushers.
Worst Case Scenario
Last season’s issues only get worse for Cross, as he misses more than two games due to injury and struggles when he is on the field. His quickness appears to not be improving in his third season, and he gives up key sacks in crucial moments for Seattle. As a result, the Seahawks look to bring in competition at the left tackle position in 2025.
What to Expect in 2024
Thankfully for Cross, toe injuries rarely are still an issue a season later. It’s possible that contributed to his regression last season, as it is something he could play through once it reached a stable point and he was cleared to play. At 23 years old, Cross is still young and has plenty of room to develop despite being a former top-10 pick. It will be interesting, though, to see if Seattle has the patience to wait for him to grow to his full potential, and this season will be a prove-it year for him to stave off any potential questions about his long-term reliability.
Cross must hold up well against the league’s top pass rushers and become a more effective run blocker overall. In 2023, his worst games came against Cleveland (Week 8), Baltimore (Week 9) and Pittsburgh (Week 17), per PFF — all of which possessed a top pass-rushing unit or elite edge player. He should be better entering year three, and Cross played well enough as a rookie to display his elite potential. Now, he just needs to put it all together consistently.