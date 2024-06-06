All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Agree to Terms With PJ Walker, Add Veteran QB Depth

With just two quarterbacks on the roster during most of OTAs, the Seahawks added another experienced presence to the room by signing PJ Walker.

Oct 29, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker (10) passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
After spending the majority of OTAs with only two quarterbacks on the roster, the Seattle Seahawks have added an athletic, experienced veteran to the mix behind Geno Smith and Sam Howell.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are expected to sign four-year NFL veteran PJ Walker to a one-year deal with physical pending. Terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed and the team will have to make a corresponding move to open up a roster spot for him.

Taking a unique path to the NFL, the 5-11, 215-pound Walker originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent after a record-setting college career at Temple, bouncing on and off the practice squad for two seasons. Drafted in the newly-formed XFL in 2019 by the Houston Roughnecks, he became the star of the league, including tossing four touchdown passes in the team's season-opening win over the Los Angeles Wildcats.

Unfortunately, the league shut down midway through the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ending his breakthrough year with 15 touchdown passes and only four interceptions as the Roughnecks went a perfect 5-0.

Mere days after the XFL cancelled the remainder of the season, Walker signed a two-year deal with the Panthers, reuniting with former Temple head coach Matt Rhule. In three years with the team, he played in 15 games with seven starts, posting a 4-3 record despite throwing five touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing under 60 percent of his passes.

After being released by the Bears following the preseason last August, Walker latched on with the Browns practice squad. He eventually received an elevation to the active roster when starter Deshaun Watson went down with a shoulder injury and started two games, including throwing for 248 yards and a touchdown in a 24-20 loss to the Seahawks in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

Joining his fifth NFL team, Walker will provide another capable arm at the quarterback position for Seattle and ensure that Smith and Howell won't have to take all of the reps during mandatory minicamp next week as well as training camp. At this stage, the 29-year old hasn't shown himself to be a starter-caliber signal caller, but he has performed well when called upon, including helping Cleveland beat San Francisco last season.

Thanks to his extensive game experience and dual-threat capabilities, Walker could be a candidate to stash on the practice squad as insurance for the Seahawks or even a third quarterback on the 53-man roster with new rules, and playing well in the preseason could also open the door to sign to an active roster elsewhere.

