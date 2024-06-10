Seattle Seahawks Announce PJ Walker Signing, Add Depth to QB Room
After passing his physical, the Seattle Seahawks have officially signed veteran quarterback PJ Walker to a one-year deal, adding him as a third signal caller behind starter Geno Smith and Sam Howell.
In a corresponding move to create a spot for Walker on the 90-man roster, the Seahawks waived/injured undrafted rookie nose tackle Buddha Jones, who suffered an injury during a recent OTA practice. He will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.
Traveling a unique road to the NFL, the 5-11, 215-pound Walker originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent after a record-setting college career at Temple, bouncing on and off the practice squad for two seasons as a kick returner and reserve quarterback. Drafted in the newly-formed XFL in 2019 by the Houston Roughnecks, he became the star of the league, including tossing four touchdown passes in the team's season-opening win over the Los Angeles Wildcats.
Unfortunately, the league shut down midway through the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ending his breakthrough year with 15 touchdown passes and only four interceptions as the Roughnecks went a perfect 5-0. But that stellar play in limited action was enough to get him back onto an NFL roster in quick fashion.
Mere days after the XFL cancelled the remainder of the season, Walker signed a two-year deal with the Panthers, reuniting with former Temple head coach Matt Rhule. In three years with the team, he played in 15 games with seven starts, posting a 4-3 record despite throwing five touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing under 60 percent of his passes.
After being released by the Bears last August, Walker latched on with the Browns practice squad in early September. He eventually received an elevation to the active roster when starter Deshaun Watson went down with a shoulder injury and started two games, including throwing for 248 yards and a touchdown in a 24-20 loss to the Seahawks in Week 8 at Lumen Field.
Joining his fifth NFL team, Walker will provide another capable arm at the quarterback position for Seattle and ensure that Smith and Howell won't have to take all of the reps during mandatory minicamp this week as well as training camp and the preseason. At this stage, the 29-year old hasn't proven himself to be a starter-caliber signal caller, but he has performed well enough when given the chance, including helping the Browns upset the 49ers last season in a spot start.
Thanks to his extensive game experience and running capabilities, Walker could be a candidate to stash on the practice squad as insurance for the Seahawks or even a third quarterback on the 53-man roster with new rules, and playing well in the preseason could also open the door to sign with another team.