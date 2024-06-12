Seattle Seahawks' Blitz Named NFL's Most Forgettable Mascot
Mascots are a huge part of the fan experience in the NFL (or any sport really) for kids and adults alike, so having a memorable one can go a very long way.
According to a recent study, the Seattle Seahawks and their mascot Blitz need some help in that department.
Online Betting Guide (OLBG) recently conducted a study using the popular quiz site Sporcle, creating a series of quizzes that gave participants 90 seconds to guess mascots' names from picture in each league (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and Premier League). The results showed that Blitz was the most-forgettable mascot in the NFL with just 44.9 percent of participants correctly guessing his name, which also made him the sixth-most-forgettable mascot across all the leagues studied.
On the other side of the coin, Raider Rusher of the Las Vegas Raiders was found to be the NFL's most-memorable mascot, with 88 percent of fans correctly guessing his name. The most-memorable mascot in the study overall was Cyril the Swan of Swansea City AFC, an English Premier League team based in Wales.
Blitz has been a staple of Seahawks games since 1998, back when the team played at the Kingdome and wore royal blue full-time. He received a slight redesign in 2004 to appear more appealing to younger fans, followed by a major facelift in 2014 to better fit the Seahawks' updated identity.
Alongside that 2014 redesign, the Seahawks also introduced Boom, a "official sidekick" to Blitz specifically designed with younger fans in mind.
Even considering all that, it apparently wasn't enough to vault Blitz into the public consciousness.
As a consolation prize, the mascots of the other Seattle teams fared much better. Mariner Moose of the Seattle Mariners was found to be the second-most-memorable mascot in the MLB (90.6 percent recognized him), while Buoy of the Seattle Kraken was found to be the eighth-most-memorable mascot in the NHL (76.2 percent).