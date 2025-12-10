Why Seattle Seahawks can not afford to lose HC candidate

When Mike Macdonald wrapped up his first season as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks he wasted no time shaking up the offense, firing Ryan Grubb after one year and conducting a patient search before turning to Klint Kubiak.

Now almost a year later, he hopes he won’t have to go looking for a new offensive play-caller again.

The success Seattle is enjoying on offense has created ample buzz around Kubiak. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox even listed him among eight potential hot head-coaching candidates for this next hiring cycle, and the reasons are clear. The Seahawks offense ranks second in the NFL in points per game (29.8), first in explosive plays, and third-year WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is flirting with the all-time record for most receiving yards in a season.

"Kubiak has been the perfect complement to head coach Mike Macdonald in Seattle." Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report

But what may matter most to hiring committees is what Kubiak is getting out of his quarterback.

Darnold is in the top 10 in nearly every major statistical category, including yards per attempt (first), passer rating (No. 5), QBR (No. 8), completion percentage (No. 6) and passing yards per game (No. 6).

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rolls out against the Atlanta Falcons during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

When you consider that the two teams who have already fired their head coaches this season - The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants - are both starting rookie first-round QB's, you can see the potential appeal.

Kubiak also benefits from his ties to the Shanahan coaching tree and its offensive philosophy. His father, Gary, coached with Mike Shanahan for years, and Klint worked under Kyle in 2023 as San Francisco’s passing-game coordinator.

Entering 2025, questions swirled around the Seahawks offense. Not only did Kubiak take over as play-caller but he brought an entire staff with him to help build out the scheme, which marries traditional West Coast Offense principals with the wide-zone running attack.

He was then tasked with breaking in six new starters on offense including Darnold, in his first year after signing a 3-year contract with Seattle in March.

The fact that Kubiak will only turn 39 in February could work in his favor as well. Teams looking for the next young "offensive guru" should have him high on their lists.

If some other team were to hire Kubiak as head coach, Macdonald may not have to look far for his successor. Quarterback coach Andrew Janocko, passing game coordinator Jake Peetz and run game coordinator Justin Outten all have resumes worthy of consideration, and extensive history either in the scheme or with Kubiak himself.

I've long maintained that Kubiak's ultra-dry personality and conversation style would create an uphill battle for him when it comes to convincing an NFL owner to open up his checkbook for the young coach. But if Darnold, JSN and the rest of the Seahawks offense continues to fly high, it may just be enough success for Kubiak to overcome in the eyes of a prospective employer.

