Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon Makes Top 100 NFL Players List

Devon Witherspoon has already impressed in just one season with the Seattle Seahawks with the best yet to come.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks feel like they got away with highway robbery last year as the final phases of the Russell Wilson trade filled out.

One of the players the Seahawks got in the trade was cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who the team was able to take with the No. 5 overall pick in last year's draft.

Witherspoon had a breakout rookie year, which is why CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco named him as the only Seahawk in his Top 100 players list. Witherspoon landed at No. 74.

"As a rookie last season, he stepped in and was an immediate impact player. He played mostly in the slot and quickly established himself as a physical presence who could cover. It will be interesting to see how new coach Mike Macdonald uses him this season in the new defense," Prisco writes.

Witherspoon, 23, played in 14 games last season for the Seahawks and recorded 79 tackles, which ranked fifth on the team behind Bobby Wagner, Julian Love, Jordyn Brooks and Quandre Diggs.

He also had three sacks, a forced fumble and a 97-yard pick six to add to his resume, along with a Pro Bowl appearance.

Now, Witherspoon enters his second season in the NFL under new head coach Mike Macdonald, who helped engineer last year's No. 1 overall defense with the Baltimore Ravens.

Under Macdonald, Witherspoon is expected to continue to grow and it shouldn't be a surprise if he climbs up this list when it is written out in a year from now.

