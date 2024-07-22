Seattle Seahawks CB Predicted To Earn First All-Pro Selection
Not many second-year players are considered the best on their team, but Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon is certainly in that conversation.
Seattle's decision to take Witherspoon No. 5 overall last year raised some eyebrows, but he quickly proved to be worthy of the hype. In 14 games, the Illinois product accounted for 79 total tackles, three sacks, 16 passes defensed and one interception, which he returned 97 yards for a touchdown. He also performed well enough in coverage to earn Pro Bowl honors as a rookie.
Witherspoon's rapid ascension — he recently cracked the top 10 cornerbacks according to league personnel — has been impressive, but he's nowhere near done. SI's Matt Verderame believes Witherspoon is due for a big jump in 2024, predicting him to make his first All-Pro team.
Witherspoon was one of two outside corners included on the list, despite him playing just 39.4 percent of his snaps at wide corner last season, per Pro Football Focus. He was mostly utilized in the slot and the box to maximize his hard-nosed style of play. New Orleans Saints veteran Marshon Lattimore was the other outside corner included, while Indianapolis Colts corner Kenny Moore II received the nod in the slot.
"Lattimore has been a Pro Bowler four times, but has yet to earn All-Pro status. That could change this year in New Orleans, as he’s surrounded by a defense featuring Demario Davis, Tyrann Mathieu, Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan and others. In Seattle, Witherspoon also earned Pro Bowl honors as a first-year star, finishing fourth in DROY voting," Verderame writes.
Either way, the fact that so many are so high on Witherspoon already is a great sign for what's to come. The 23-year-old has some things to work on, but the future looks bright for No. 21.