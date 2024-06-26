Devon Witherspoon Named Seattle Seahawks' 'Player To Root For'
After he hit the ground running in his rookie season, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon looks to take another big leap in Year 2.
The No. 5 pick in last year's draft out of Illinois, Witherspoon quickly showed that he was indeed worth the hype. The 23-year-old finished his rookie season with 79 total tackles, 16 passes defended and one interception he ran back 97 yards for a touchdown. Not only was it a great start to his career, but likely a sign of greater things to come.
As Witherspoon looks to build on his strong rookie season, Dan Parr of NFL.com believes he is the Seahawks "player to root for" this year.
"Could Witherspoon go from a DROY candidate to a DPOY contender in Year 2? It’s a big jump to make, but I wouldn’t put it past him after his stellar debut for the ‘Hawks," Parr writes. "The fifth overall pick in the 2023 draft had the fourth-highest PFF grade among cornerbacks last season. He made plays all over the field, posting three sacks, four QB hits and eight tackles for loss (leading rookie DBs in each category).
"With defensive guru Mike Macdonald taking over as head coach in Seattle and already singing the young cover man’s praises -- while also getting a good feel for his versatility -- I’m excited to see if Witherspoon can take the next step in 2024."
Witherspoon not only leads a solid Seahawks secondary, but provides good run support and pass-rushing skills for a corner. As an extremely versatile player, Witherspoon should be a great asset for Macdonald and co. in Year 1 of the new regime.