Seahawks' Ground Attack Will Test Unheralded Patriots’ Defense

Both the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots head to Super Bowl LX riding winning streaks. The NFC champions have amassed nine consecutive victories, including playoff conquests of the rival San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. Mike Vrabel’s club is on a six-game roll, including postseason wins over the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos, respectively.

There figures to be an intriguing battle between the Patriots’ defense and Seahawks' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s attack, in particular a running attack that has been highly productive in the team’s last 11 outings.

Go back to the start of 2025, when Kubiak was implementing his system in his first season in the Pacific Northwest. Seattle averaged only 103.9 yards per game on the ground in its first eight contests, and Mike Macdonald’s club was limited to fewer than 100 yards rushing four of those outings.

There’s been a dramatic change since. Including two playoff wins, Seattle has run for a steady 137.7 yards per game in their last 11 games. Kubiak’s offense has been held under the century mark just twice during this stretch. Led by four-year pro Kenneth Walker III, Seattle has rushed for 160-plus yards in five of those 11 games.

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) talks with head coach Mike Vrabel during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Which brings us to Vrabel’s defense, a unit that has found itself again during the team’s three-week postseason run. All told, New England ranked sixth in the league in rushing defense this season, allowing 101.7 yards per game. However, it was a tale of two regular seasons for this defense in terms of stopping the run.

During the Patriots’ 8-2 start, the club allowed a mere 79.2 yards per game rushing. However, in the club’s last seven contests, this same team gave up a disturbing 133.9 yards per outing on the ground. The Pats surrendered 140-plus yards in four of those games.

However, it’s been a different story during New England’s playoff run. The Los Angeles Chargers (87), Houston Texans (48), and Denver Broncos (79) have combined for only 214 yards on the ground on 68 attempts. That’s a mere 3.1 yards per carry.

The difference in Super Bowl LX could very well be which Patriots’ defense shows up in Santa Clara next Sunday? The group that struggled vs. the run down the stretch, or the unit that that has allowed only two touchdowns (both through the air) in three postseason contests?

