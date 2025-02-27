All Seahawks

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald wants Geno Smith questions to stop

Mike Macdonald is hoping the Seattle Seahawks get Geno Smith signed soon.

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith (7) in the pocket during the 1st quarter versus the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / William Navarro-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks have one year left with starting quarterback Geno Smith under contract, but they are hoping to sign him to an extension this offseason.

However, as long as Smith is an impending free agent, there will always be questions as to when the deal will be solidified.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is ready for the chatter to die down and get Smith signed.

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I mean, I’d love to announce it right now, that we’re rolling and Geno’s extended, and we can stop getting the question. Like, absolutely,” Macdonald said at the NFL Scouting Combine via News Tribune reporter Gregg Bell.

“But you’ve got to respect the process, too. And our guys are awesome. The way John handles his relationships with the agents...man, it’s a lot of stuff going on.

“To my knowledge, you kind of want to leave the situation to where everybody’s really excited about where we’re at, and then you move forward.”

Smith, 34, has been scattered in trade rumors this offseason with teams like the Las Vegas Raiders potentially interested in acquiring him.

That being said, the Seahawks still have a great interest in bringing him back into the fold, and with good reason.

Smith threw for 4,320 yards this past season for the Seahawks, completing over 70 percent of his passes. Those players don't just grow on trees, so it's important to have him on the roster.

The Seahawks could look to find someone who could raise their ceiling, but they risk the high floor Smith has, and that might not be the best route for the team to take at the moment.

Smith is likely trying to sign the final multi-year contract of his career, so he will want to try and get every penny he can from the Seahawks.

So, interest is mutual, but the deal may not be a fast negotiation.

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

