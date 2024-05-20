Seattle Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge Fighting for Roster Spot
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge is entering the final season of his rookie contract, but he may not even see the beginning of his fourth year in the league with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report listed Eskridge as the player who could be cut by the Seahawks before the season begins.
"Honesty is appreciated. General manager John Schneider basically said the team kept Dee Eskridge only because of the coaching change. The second-round pick in 2021 has turned 373 career snaps into just 17 catches and 122 yards. He's no higher than the fifth receiver right now," Bleacher Report writes.
Eskridge is well-liked in Seattle, but his on-field production leaves a little to be desired. He failed to make a catch last season and only has 17 receptions in three seasons with the Seahawks. All in all, Eskridge has been a bust through three seasons in the league.
With Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the starting lineup, snaps are scarce at the receiver position. That also doesn't include Jake Bobo or Laviska Shenault Jr., both of whom are ahead of Eskridge on the depth chart.
The new coaching staff in Seattle will give Eskridge an opportunity to make the team, but he will have to earn his roster spot in training camp. If he doesn't, the Seahawks have plenty of reason to say goodbye now and allow him to sign elsewhere for a fresh start.