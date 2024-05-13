All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Sign Pair of Rookie Tryout Players to 90-Man Roster

With two roster openings left to fill before the start of OTAs, the Seattle Seahawks opted to sign Devin Richardson and Nathan Pickering after strong showings in rookie minicamp.

Corbin K. Smith

Filling the final two spots on the 90-man roster, the Seattle Seahawks signed two undrafted rookies who participated in their recent minicamp on a tryout basis.

Continuing to add depth on defense, per Aaron Wilson of Houston KPRC2, the Seahawks agreed to terms with former Washington State linebacker Devin Richardson and Mississippi State defensive tackle Nathan Pickering. The team had two roster openings after waiving undrafted quarterback Chevan Cordeiro last week.

A journeyman at the college level, Richardson originally committed to New Mexico State, spending three seasons with the program, including posting 69 tackles and two sacks in 2019. He transferred to Texas in 2021, but didn't see much action as a backup linebacker in two seasons with the Longhorns before transferring again, finishing his collegiate career at Washington State.

Enjoying one his best seasons in Pullman, the 229-pound Richardson finished with 62 tackles, a forced fumble, and 2.5 tackles for loss. At his pro day workout in March, he ran an underwhelming 4.74 40-yard dash, but did post strong numbers in the vertical jump (36 inches) and 3-cone drill (6.94 seconds), demonstrating explosiveness and excellent change of direction skills.

Spending five seasons at Mississippi State, Pickering played significant snaps early as a rotational defensive tackle in Starkville, producing three sacks and six tackles for loss as a freshman. Starting full-time in his last three seasons with the Bulldogs, he produced at least two sacks and three tackles for loss in each season, earning a spot in the East-West Shrine Bowl all-star showcase.

Measuring in at 6-3, 314 pounds at Mississippi State's pro day, Pickering opted not to run the 40-yard dash and only produced 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Adding in subpar times in the short shuttle and 3-cone drill, he scored a dismal 2.50 Relative Athletic Score, which contributed to him not being drafted or signed as a priority undrafted free agent.

From a depth chart standpoint, Richardson will be entering a more ideal situation than Pickering, as Seattle lost Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, and Devin Bush in free agency and only has fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight under contract beyond 2024. If he can prove himself as a special teams player, it's possible he could play his way into the discussion for one of the final roster spots in August.

As for Pickering, he will be joining a crowded defensive tackle group headlined by Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Dre'Mont Jones, and first-round pick Byron Murphy. Even with his past experience at nose tackle, he will be behind Johnathan Hankins and Cameron Young on the depth chart and fellow undrafted rookie Buddha Jones may also be higher on the pecking order going into OTAs.

