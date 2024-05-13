All Seahawks

Could Undrafted LB Easton Gibbs Make Seattle Seahawks Roster?

After losing Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks in free agency, the Seattle Seahawks could have an unexpected player push for a spot on the team this fall.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 3, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Easton Gibbs (28) waits for the snap
Sep 3, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Easton Gibbs (28) waits for the snap / Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks, like every NFL team, have brought in some undrafted free agents to fill up their roster before the start of OTAS and training camp.

Instead of the customary 53 that each team can have during the season, rosters are expanded to 90 during the offseason and training camp. Many of those extra spots are filled by undrafted free agents, but some find their way onto the 53-man roster despite not being a hot commodity coming out of the draft.

Oct 14, 2023; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Owen Burk (26) dives
Oct 14, 2023; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Owen Burk (26) dives / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Focus picked one undrafted free agent that could make each team's roster and chose Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs for the Seahawks.

"Gibbs is an all-action linebacker who has been a tornado on the Wyoming defense for the last three seasons, registering 319 tackles and 20 tackles for loss as a starter. He might not be an elite athlete but his tackling ability and instincts could see him force his way onto the Seahawks roster," Pro Football Focus writes.

A lot of the science behind undrafted free agents has to do with the fit on the roster of whichever team they are going to, and Gibbs is entering a favorable situation in Seattle. The Seahawks lost Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner in free agency this offseason, leaving open a big need for a linebacker.

Seattle drafted Tyrice Knight out of UTEP in the fourth round, but there is still a need with free agent signings Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker only being on one-year contracts. Add in the fact that coach Mike Macdonald has specialized in developing linebackers and Gibbs is in a great spot to possibly contribute for the Seahawks in his rookie year if he can make noise this summer.

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.