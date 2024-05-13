Could Undrafted LB Easton Gibbs Make Seattle Seahawks Roster?
The Seattle Seahawks, like every NFL team, have brought in some undrafted free agents to fill up their roster before the start of OTAS and training camp.
Instead of the customary 53 that each team can have during the season, rosters are expanded to 90 during the offseason and training camp. Many of those extra spots are filled by undrafted free agents, but some find their way onto the 53-man roster despite not being a hot commodity coming out of the draft.
Pro Football Focus picked one undrafted free agent that could make each team's roster and chose Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs for the Seahawks.
"Gibbs is an all-action linebacker who has been a tornado on the Wyoming defense for the last three seasons, registering 319 tackles and 20 tackles for loss as a starter. He might not be an elite athlete but his tackling ability and instincts could see him force his way onto the Seahawks roster," Pro Football Focus writes.
A lot of the science behind undrafted free agents has to do with the fit on the roster of whichever team they are going to, and Gibbs is entering a favorable situation in Seattle. The Seahawks lost Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner in free agency this offseason, leaving open a big need for a linebacker.
Seattle drafted Tyrice Knight out of UTEP in the fourth round, but there is still a need with free agent signings Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker only being on one-year contracts. Add in the fact that coach Mike Macdonald has specialized in developing linebackers and Gibbs is in a great spot to possibly contribute for the Seahawks in his rookie year if he can make noise this summer.