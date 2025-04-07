Seahawks' DK Metcalf, Geno Smith trades among most impactful moves on NFL Draft
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the busier teams in the offseason, trading star wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders.
CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards named both trades among the seven most impactful moves ahead of the NFL Draft.
"The full allotment of mock drafts prior to the Metcalf trade had the Steelers drafting a wide receiver in the first round; a practice that could still play out if George Pickens is ultimately moved. Once that deal became official and the first few days of free agency had expired, the pendulum swung to bigger needs, such as quarterback and running back," Edwards writes.
"Wide receiver immediately became a need for the Seahawks following the trade, but the pressure valve was released through the signing of veteran Cooper Kupp. They could still take a wide receiver in the first round to address the future of the position, but the expectation now is that they will look to fulfill other obligations."
Metcalf came in at No. 7 on the list, while Smith followed right behind him at No. 6.
"The Smith deal was a sliding doors moment, because it, as well as the contract extension to follow, likely removed the Raiders from the first-round quarterback consideration. A team is not trading for a 34-year-old quarterback unless they have visions of competing that season. If that is the goal, then the No. 7 overall selection is an important player in turning that goal into reality," Edwards writes.
"It also opened the door for Sam Darnold to sign in the Pacific Northwest, which meant that teams like the Titans, Steelers and Giants would be without a multi-year solution at the quarterback position and were therefore firmly entrenched among those most likely to draft a rookie at the game's most important position."
It remains to be seen how each trade will affect the Seahawks and their draft plans, but Seattle has a new identity and a new era coming, which means that the players the team will be targeting could be different from how they were chosen before.
It's still general manager John Schneider's baby, but now he is tasked with building a Super Bowl winner over a decade after creating his first one.
