Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf Primed to 'Be the Best Receiver in Football'
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is an absolute freak of nature. Standing at 6-4, 235 pounds while boasting nearly 4.3 speed is insane athleticism.
What makes it all the more impressive is Metcalf manages to maintain his peak athleticism while following an unusual diet. Last year, the 26-year-old wideout said on Kevin Garnett's "KG Certified" podcast that he eats "like three full bags of candy" and just one actual meal per day, much to the NBA legend's disbelief.
Now, though, that candy-heavy diet may be a thing of the past. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith made an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday, and when asked about Metcalf's diet, he indicated things have changed.
"I think he's tightened his diet up a little bit, but DK has had a phenomenal offseason," Smith said. "I think he's gonna be the best receiver in football. I think he's got all the right stuff, man. And you know, obviously it's my job and our job to help him get there."
Metcalf's metabolism is so high that he can get away with not eating the best, but if what Smith says is true, it will be a nice boost for the two-time Pro Bowl wideout.
Over five NFL seasons, Metcalf has cemented himself as one of the better receivers in the league, with 372 receptions for 5,337 yards and 43 touchdowns. His long-term future in Seattle remains to be seen, but as long as he's producing at this level, the Seahawks will do everything they can to keep him around.