Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Top 10 WR?

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is being acclaimed one of the top players at his position group heading into his sixth season.

Jul 27, 2024; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field after training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks boast one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the NFL, and it is led by sixth-year pro DK Metcalf.

Metcalf, 26, has racked up at least 900 yards in each of his first five seasons in the league and has missed just one game out of 83 in his career.

That's part of the reason why ESPN ranked Metcalf as the 49th-best player in the league going into the season and the 10th-best wide receiver.

"Metcalf's 1,114 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season were in line with what he produced over his first four years. The difference was his career-best 16.9 yards-per-catch average, which ranked fifth highest in the NFL. Metcalf remains one of the league's most explosive receivers, and the opportunity for huge plays is one thing Seahawks players have cited as a hallmark of new coordinator Ryan Grubb's offense," ESPN's Brady Henderson writes.

The receivers ranked ahead of Metcalf were DJ Moore of the Chicago Bears (No. 42), Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets (No. 35), Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers (No. 33), Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams (No. 29), Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions (No. 25), A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 21), CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys (No. 11), Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins (No. 8), Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 6) and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings (No. 3).

Metcalf and the Seahawks are preparing for their first game of the regular season, which comes on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Denver Broncos.

