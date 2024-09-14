All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Elevate George Holani, Tackle Insurance From Practice Squad

Hurting in the backfield and in the trenches on offense, the Seahawks called up two of their top preseason performers from the practice squad for Week 2.

Aug 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) makes a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Dealing with injuries in the backfield and along the offensive line, the Seattle Seahawks elevated undrafted rookie running back George Holani and second-year tackle McClendon Curtis from the practice squad to play against the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday.

After leading the Seahawks with 102 rushing yards in a season-opening win over the Broncos, Ken Walker III didn't practice at all this week due to an oblique injury and received a doubtful injury designation on Friday. With the third-year back unlikely to suit up, Zach Charbonnet will receive the start in his place with Kenny McIntosh and Holani serving as backups behind him.

Signed out of Boise State shortly after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, Holani impressed coach Mike Macdonald and his staff throughout the offseason program and training camp with a versatile all-around skill set. The bruising runner carried the ball 15 times for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding three receptions for 15 yards and two special teams tackles in the preseason last month, but ultimately didn't make the final roster.

Up front, starting in place of injured starter Abraham Lucas, George Fant didn't make it out of the first quarter in last week's opener, leaving the field with the help of trainers after tweaking his knee. He promptly was ruled out and after not practicing at all this week, like Walker, he received a doubtful injury designation on Friday, setting the stage for Stone Forysthe to earn his first start of the season against the Patriots.

With sixth-round pick Mike Jerrell being the only backup available behind Forsythe and left tackle Charles Cross on the current 53-man roster, Curtis provides a bit more insurance for Seattle heading into Sunday's contest. Along with playing right guard during the offseason program, he logged 109 snaps in the preseason at both tackle positions, spending the majority of that time on the right side, giving up seven pressures on 65 pass blocking snaps.

While Holani and Curtis receiving call ups likely all but confirms Walker and Fant won't play in Foxboro, it remains to be seen whether or not the Seahawks will have starting linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker available after being listed as questionable on Friday. If either player doesn't start, the team will turn to rookie Tyrice Knight or Drake Thomas to take snaps on defense.

