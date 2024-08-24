Seattle Seahawks' Entire 2020 Draft Class Gone After Darrell Taylor Trade
On Friday, the Seattle Seahawks traded Darrell Taylor to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.
On the surface, it was a way for the Seahawks to get a bit of value for a player who was on the roster bubble. When looking at the big picture, though, it's the end of an era. A very short era, but one nonetheless.
As it turns out, Taylor, a 2020 second-round pick, was the final member of his draft class to still be on Seattle's roster. That means an entire eight-player class is gone after just over four years, which is hard to wrap your head around.
Seattle's first pick in 2020 was linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who was a decent starter throughout his time in the Emerald City. Once thought to be the heir apparent to Bobby Wagner, Brooks left the Seahawks this offseason to sign a three-year, $26.25 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.
Then, after Taylor, the Seahawks selected guard Damien Lewis in the third round as well as tight end Colby Parkinson and running back DeeJay Dallas in the fourth round. All three players also left this offseason, with Lewis joining the Carolina Panthers, Parkinson joining the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas joining the Arizona Cardinals.
Seattle's later round picks — fifth-round defensive end Alton Robinson, sixth-round wide receiver Freddie Swain and seventh-round tight end Stephen Sullivan — did not make much of an impact either. Robinson hasn't played since 2021, Swain missed all of last season with an injury and has been a career journeyman, and Sullivan remains unsigned with the regular season just around the corner.
The Seahawks' drafting in the late 2010s and early 2020s was bad, to put it kindly, and there's perhaps no better way to illustrate that point than with the 2020 class.