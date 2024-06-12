All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Ex Phil Haynes Ranked Among Best Available Free Agents

Phil Haynes is a free agent after playing with the Seattle Seahawks from 2019 to 2023 and has yet to find a home for the upcoming season.

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Phil Haynes (60) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks are rolling with their new offensive line, but veteran guard Phil Haynes, who played with the team from 2019-23, remains without a home for the upcoming season.

Bleacher Report named Haynes as one of the best guards still on the open market.

"The Seattle Seahawks drafted Haynes in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He played in eight games through his initial three seasons. The coaching staff prepared him for a starting role coming out of the '22 campaign since the interior blocker appeared in 15 games," Bleacher Report writes. "After taking on a full-time starting role in 2023, Haynes found his way on injured reserve because of a bad toe. Still, some potential is there to be mined when it comes to this 28-year-old option."

Haynes, 28, started all eight games that he played in with the Seahawks this past season. He started five games in the previous four seasons, which proved that he was riding a wave of momentum before his debilitating toe injury.

Haynes likely won't re-sign with the Seahawks considering they drafted Christian Haynes in the third round out of UConn and signed Laken Tomlinson in free agency, but that doesn't mean he won't have a home for the 2024 season.

With training camp coming up next month, Haynes could have opportunities throughout the league that could see him come in, especially if a team loses an interior lineman to an injury. He'll just have to wait and see and hope the right chance comes by.

