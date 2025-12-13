Richard Sherman shares details of infamous Percy Harvin-Golden Tate fight

When Rashid Shaheed ran back the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, a lot of Seattle Seahawks fans were probably reminded of one of the most celebrated plays in franchise history.

That would be Percy Harvin's epic kickoff return touchdown to open the second half against the Denver Broncos in Seattle's dominant Super Bowl 48 victory.

While Shaheed isn't quite on the same level as Harvin, odds are that trade is going to age better. For one thing, the Seahawks didn't give up a first-round pick to the Saints in the bargain. For another, Shaheed actually seems to want to be here - whereas Harvin never really fit in the locker room.

As gifted as he was, Harvin clashed with teammates, coaches and everyone else in Seattle - and things came to a head just before that Super Bowl when Harvin got into his infamous fight with Golden Tate. Here's Seahawks great Richard Sherman telling the story.

Richard Sherman on Percy Harvin-Golden Tate fight

"Percy is swole, different type of strong." pic.twitter.com/AjLxpEVFAh — Closed on Sundays with Pat and Terrion (@closedsundaypod) December 12, 2025

In his defense, we have since learned that Harvin was suffering from chronic headaches, which may at least partially explain his behavior. He's also not the only Seahawk that clashed with Tate during his time with the team.

When the Seahawks returned for the 2014 season it was clear something was off with their chemistry - so the front office finally cut their losses, trading Harvin to the New York Jets in October. That move appeared to right the ship, and Seattle went on to the Super Bowl again.

